Will Draymond Green be forced to miss the Warriors' Christmas Day game against the Nuggets?

The NBA has a big decision to make regarding a possible suspension for Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green. As the league office holds conversations on Wednesday regarding Green's recent ejection against the Phoenix Suns for hitting Jusuf Nurkic in the face, the Warriors' Christmas Day game against the Denver Nuggets has come up in discussions, league sources told ClutchPoints.

There is nothing suggesting that the league will lessen their ultimate punishment for Green based on a single game. However, they are very much aware that a suspension of seven games or more would force the four-time All-Star to be unavailable for this game in Denver on Christmas.

At this time, the general consensus around the NBA is that Green will be suspended. The length and severity of his pending punishment has yet to be determined.

Draymond Green's ejection

During Tuesday night's game in Phoenix, Green got tangled up with Nurkic in front of the Warriors bench. While it appeared as if Nurkic had grabbed Green's hip to prevent him from getting the ball on offense, no foul call was made. This resulted in Green suddenly contorting his body and whipping his arms around, striking Nurkic in the face.

Upon review, the officials deemed Green's actions to be unnecessary and excessive, resulting in a Flagrant 2 and ejection from the game. There was no argument from the Warriors' star forward and he ran off to the locker room.

After the game, Green was apologetic for his actions, claiming he was sorry for hitting Nurkic because that was not his intention. As Green stated, he was attempting to “sell the call” due to the Suns big man grabbing his hip.

Whether Draymond Green's comments were sincere or just damage control is for commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA to decide.