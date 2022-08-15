Will Zalatoris channels inner-Stephen Curry with 7-word mantra at St. Jude

Will Zalatoris paid homage to Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry after the pro golfer delivered a 10-foot putt in the clutch to force a playoff at the 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Following that shot, Zalatories shouted “What are they going to say now?,” referring to a now-famous Twitter post by Curry after leading the Golden State Warriors to an NBA championship last season and winning his first NBA Finals MVP trophy in the process.

Zalatoris would end up winning the tournament, his first PGA Tour victory ever, and he gave a bit of context about how he used Stephen Curry as an inspiration in his career.

Via Tom Dierberger of NBC Sports:

“You know, I’m a big Warriors fan and obviously Steph, he’s a Cal club guy, he’s a pretty big inspiration obviously,” Zalatoris said. “I follow the Warriors like crazy and when he said that, it kind of related to kind of my journey so far. So being that close and then kind of being written off here and there and then obviously finally pulling it off, it was — I actually can’t believe I said that.

Will Zalatoris now turns his attention to the next stage of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, which will be the 2022 BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club down in Wilmington, Delaware. With that victory at St. Jude, Zalatoris has also managed to zoom to the top of the 2022 FedEx Cup season standings with 3,680 points to his name.