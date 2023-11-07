Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors talked about his "Home Alone" celebration and his hot start to the season.

The Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry have gotten off to a great start in the 2023-2024 NBA season as they are now 6-2, and the only thing that has surprised Curry so far this season is the “Home Alone” type of celebration after hitting a three-point shot against Dillon Brooks and the Houston Rockets.

“You surprise yourself — not that the move [I] put together but that it was in that moment on top of the three 3's that I already hit,” Stephen Curry said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “I'm just having fun out there and there's a good flow… you have that reaction because there's a sense of joy and accomplishment. There's nothing choreographed, as awkward and hilarious as it is.”

The Warriors are coming off of a 120-109 win over the Detroit Pistons, and are preparing to go on the road and face the defending champion Denver Nuggets. The Warriors are hoping that they can bounce back from last year's loss in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Los Angeles Lakers and become true title contenders again. A win against the Nuggets would be a statement that Curry and the Warriors are back.

A Curry that is having fun and playing free is a dangerous one. Based on his recent admission, it is clear that is the case right now. Changes like shipping out Jordan Poole and bringing in Chris Paul changes the look a bit, but the core of the team still remains the same this year.