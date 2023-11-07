Warriors superstar Stephen Curry continues to prove that age is just a number, as he has set yet another NBA record at the age of 35.

There will never be another player like Stephen Curry. Sure, there will always been three-point shooters and those who try to mimic Curry's success, but the Golden State Warriors superstar single-handedly changed the way the game of basketball is played at every single level. The three-point shot is a valuable commodity because of Steph and even at 35 years old, the two-time MVP continues to get better.

In the midst of his 15th NBA season with the Warriors, Curry has propelled Golden State to a 6-2 start this year. Through the first eight games of the 2023-24 season, Curry has led the Warriors by averaging 30.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game while shooting 53.0 percent from the floor and 47.5 percent from three-point range.

He's also shooting 91.3 percent from the free-throw line, which shouldn't come as a shock since he's one of the best of all-time when it comes to knocking down shots from the charity stripe.

What Curry has done to begin the 2023-24 season is remarkable and his averages to this point are historic. According to ESPN Stats and Info, Steph is the only player in NBA history to average at least 30 points through his first eight games of a season at age 35 or older. This is also the third time Curry has averaged at least 30 points on 50-40-90 shooting splits through the first eight games of a new season. No other player in league history has ever achieved this.

We have seen LeBron James find a lot of success as his career progressed and it appears as if Curry is taking a similar approach. To spend 15 years in the NBA is an achievement in itself, but to do so while staying in shape and constantly improving speaks volumes to Curry's overall greatness.

“He is one of the hardest workers to play the game,” Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson told ESPN's Kendra Andrews recently. “The sky is the limit. He might change the narrative of what it looks like to be elite till you're 40. LeBron [James] is doing the same and Steph is following suit.”

On Monday night, Steph and the Warriors were on the road against the Pistons and were able to come away with a 120-109 victory. Curry recorded 34 points on 7-of-17 shooting from three-point range, making him the first player in league history to make at least four threes in each of his first eight games to begin a season.

It seems like Curry is doing something we have never seen before every single night and once again, he has the Warriors in a position to contend for a championship. He may but 35 years old, but it appears as if Stephen Curry is preparing to hit the second prime of his career.