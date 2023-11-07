Klay Thompson dropped a Stephen Curry-LeBron James comparison that will catch Warriors and Lakers fans' attention

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have both found success despite featuring very different styles of play. The comparisons typically end with their leadership and success on the court, but Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson recently issued another comparison between the two future Hall-of-Famers.

“He is one of the hardest workers to play the game,” Thompson said, via Kendra Andrews of ESPN. “The sky is the limit. He might change the narrative of what it looks like to be elite till you're 40. LeBron [James] is doing the same and Steph is following suit.”

LeBron is playing at an elite level for the Los Angeles Lakers at 38-years old. Curry is 35 and is also performing extremely well to open the 2023-24 season.

Stephen Curry is not slowing down

Curry doesn't look like he is 35-years old on the court. He still runs well and never seems to slow down.

One thing that separates Curry from other players is his intelligence on the court, which is similar to LeBron. Both James and Steph see the court at a different level, giving them the ability to either make a great pass, drive to the basket, or take the shot.

Curry's elite three-point shooting ability also gives him an edge. Defenders have to chase him down when he is beyond the arc. Curry will pull up if given even a glimmer of daylight. In fact, sometimes he doesn't even need daylight to get a shot off.

What Stephen Curry continues to do at 35 is incredible. Klay Thompson thinks he can keep going until he is 40-years old because of his work ethic.

Sure, some doubters may say otherwise. But Curry has consistently silenced his critics throughout his career. Anyone willing to doubt Curry is taking a major risk given everything the Warriors' superstar has accomplished during his legendary career in the NBA.