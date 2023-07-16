UFC Vegas 77 has come and gone with a new UFC women's bantamweight contender on our hands when Mayra Bueno Silva shocked the world submitting Holly Holm via ninja choke in the second round.

MAYRA BUENO SILVA NINJA CHOKE TO SUBMIT HOLLY HOLM #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/UbUoFTlPAE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

Bueno Silva came into the fight as a sizable underdog against the former women's bantamweight champion but came out looking like she should have been the heavy favorite in the matchup. In the early going Holm was doing what she does, staying on the outside and utilizing her speed and kickboxing skills to keep Bueno Silva from getting within distance. After a bit of a feeling-out process towards the end of the round Bueno Silva was starting to land and get her timing down.

In the second round, it was more of the same on the feet until Holm got into the clinch up against the fence. She was utilizing the great clinch work that we've seen in the past from her but made the crucial mistake of leaving her neck out there as she went for an ill-advised takedown attempt. Being the submission artist that Bueno Silva is, she took advantage and synched up a standing ninja choke where Holm had to tap out seconds after she locked it in.

This was the most impressive win of Bueno Silva's career and she is now 4-0 at 135 pounds in the UFC and has subsequently called out Julianna Pena to fight for the vacant women's bantamweight title. With that said, let's take a look at the potential matchups for Mayra Bueno Silva ahead of her huge submissions victory over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77.

Julianna Pena

A title shot for Mayra Bueno Silva is imminent after her huge victory over Holly Holm at UFC Vegas 77. She was able to accomplish something that only two former bantamweight champions were able to accomplish in the UFC and that was to submit Holly Holm. Being that Bueno Silva is a fresh face in the bantamweight division and is a dangerous competitor we certainly will see her rise to the top of the division and with the division being so bland and stagnant a fight with Julianna Pena would be great for the division.

Pena is the former women's bantamweight champion and was an injury away from fighting for the title before Amanda Nunes called it quits after dominating Irene Aldana. Now, the title has been vacated and is open for new challengers to fight for the title and a fight between Julianna Pena and Mayra Bueno Silva would pique the interest of fight fans more so than a fight between Pena and Raquel Pennington.

Raquel Pennington

Raquel Pennington would be the next logical choice and the right step forward to contend for a title shot for Mayra Bueno Silva. Bueno Silva is riding a four-fight winning streak in the women's bantamweight division with arguably one of the bigger wins out of those inside the top five in the division.

On the other hand, Pennington is riding a five-fight winning streak with a split-decision victory over Ketlen Vieira in her last fight. The finishing nature of Bueno Silva will make her a hot commodity moving forward in this stale women's bantamweight division. Depending on what is next for both Pennington and Pena, Bueno Silva has a legitimate shot to get the title shot before one of them.

Irene Aldana

Irene Aldana stepped in on about two to three weeks' notice to take on Amanda Nunes at UFC 289 after Julianna Pena withdrew from the fight after injuring her ribs in fight camp. Unfortunately, in her first title shot it didn't go her way she was absolutely dominated by the greatest female fighter of all time. She would now have to work her way back up the rankings and a fight against a surging contender like Mayra Bueno Silva makes a ton of sense.

Mayra Bueno Silva would get a fight against a former title challenger just after beating a former champion in Irene Aldana which would then set her up for the title fight she wants if the UFC elects to go with Julianna Pena vs. Raquel Pennington for the vacant women's bantamweight title. She has now finished each of her last three opponents, all three by submission and within two rounds. Her progression from up-and-down flyweight fighter to bantamweight contender has been nothing short of remarkable. A fight with Irene Aldana surely would put her in the right spot to contend for the UFC's women's bantamweight title.