Mayra Bueno Silva made a statement at UFC Vegas 77, submitting former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm with a ninja choke in the second round.

MAYRA BUENO SILVA NINJA CHOKE TO SUBMIT HOLLY HOLM #UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/UbUoFTlPAE — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) July 16, 2023

The fight was a close one in the first round, with both fighters landing strikes. However, Mayra Bueno Silva took control in the second round, as Holm became the aggressor eventually pushing Bueno Silva up against the cage. From there Holm tried to drop down for a takedown but Bueno Silva was able to defend and sink in a standing ninja choke up against the cage. Holm was unable to escape, and she tapped out at the 3:23 mark of the round.

The win was a huge one for Mayra Bueno Silva, who is now 11-2-1 in her professional career with a 6-2-1 UFC record. She has now won four fights in a row and is undefeated at 135 pounds, and she is one of the most promising fighters in the UFC women's bantamweight division.

After the fight, Bueno Silva called out UFC women's former bantamweight champion Juliana Pena.

“I want to fight for the title,” Bueno Silva said. “I think I deserve it. I'm ready. I'm here. I'm knocking on the door.”

Pena is currently the No. 1 contender in the women's bantamweight division and will most likely be first up to contend for the vacant bantamweight title so Bueno Silva is throwing her name in the mix as she believes that she deserves it. Being she is only one of three to finish Holly Holm in her UFC career she has claim to fight for the title next.

Pena has not yet responded to Bueno Silva's challenge. However, if Pena is looking for a tough challenger, Bueno Silva would be a great option. She is a well-rounded fighter with a lot of potential.

Holm's performance was a bit of a disappointment. She was the heavy favorite in the fight, but she was unable to impose her will on Bueno Silva. Holm landed some good strikes in the first round, but she was not able to finish the fight or control where the fight took place like Bueno Silva was able to do.

It's unclear what is next for the 41-year-old former UFC women's bantamweight champion. At this stage of her career if she isn't fighting for world titles what is she really fighting for? The wear and tear certainly showed mightily in this fight as that was the worst version of Holly Holm we've seen in quite some time. It will be interesting to see what will be next for her soon.

At least the future looks bright for Bueno Silva. Bueno Silva is now one of the top contenders in the UFC women's bantamweight division. She will be looking to get a title shot next, and she has a good chance of winning it.