Chelsea Chandler had a very unfortunate moment during her UFC Vegas 77 matchup with Norma Dumont last night.

After getting rocked in the second round of their women's featherweight contest, Chandler proceeded to literally run away from the center of the Octagon to the cage as Dumont had to comically chase her.

It even got the commentators like former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz to have a chuckle.

You can watch it below:

New Chelsea Chandler meme just dropped 😭#UFCVegas77 pic.twitter.com/rR2oaxQ5Jr — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) July 16, 2023

Of course, it's not illegal nor is it the first time a fighter has run away after getting hurt or being fearful of another fighter's power — one just has to recall how Alistair Overeem comically sprinted away from former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in their 2016 title fight.

But at the same time, it's usually never a good look and will only lead to memes and comical reactions from MMA Twitter. Unsurprisingly, Chandler's decision to run away didn't escape MMA Twitter's attention despite what was ultimately an extremely lackluster card.

Here are the best reactions:

Why are you running? WHY ARE YOU RUNNING? pic.twitter.com/916JWXiQJM — Josie Aldo (@MMAWretch) July 16, 2023

Me running from my responsibilities — Leo Santos Stan (@gioiaplata) July 16, 2023

New footage of Chelsea Chandlers trainer when she RAN at #UFCVegas77 (Sound On) 🔊

wait till end pic.twitter.com/lVav8PhlgT — Now at Pregame.com (@PregameNow) July 16, 2023

Did you see that pic.twitter.com/8qltS9J7mO — Lisa T. (@t48539105) July 16, 2023

dana just be lettin anyone in the ufc😭 — bryan ✞ (@KissinMaryJane) July 16, 2023

Chandler managed to survive that sequence as Dumont ultimately ended up winning a unanimous decision over three rounds to win her third fight in a row. Chandler, meanwhile, is now 1-1 with the UFC following her first defeat with the promotion.

As for whether the 145-pound division still has a future remains to be seen.

While Dumont — one of the few established featherweights — competed last night, the future of the division appears extremely murky given the lack of contenders and of course, the recent retirement of former two-weight champion Amanda Nunes.