Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement on Jose Abreu’s departure to the Houston Astros, per Daryl Van Schouwen.

“Jose Abreu deservedly belongs among the roster of White Sox franchise all-time greats. His determination and commitment to the game each and every day made him the consummate professional, always leading by example. It was my fervent hope that Jose would never wear another uniform, as I told him many times throughout the years. Unfortunately, hope is not always translated into reality.”

While we ended up in different places in the business side of the game, Jose and I always shared the same love of baseball. I am grateful to Jose for his friendship, and the impact he made for the White Sox franchise both on the field and in the community. I want to thank him for always representing the values of the White Sox organization and the great city of Chicago, strength, hard work, pride and tenacity. His legacy is written in the White Sox record books forever.”

Jose Abreu revealed that the White Sox made him a “really good offer” in free agency. Nevertheless, the 2020 AL MVP decided to take his talents to Houston and join the defending World Series champion Astros. Abreu had previously played in Chicago since the 2014 campaign. White Sox games will have a completely different feel in 2023 amid Abreu’s absence.

Chicago is aiming to compete next season. They already signed SP Mike Clevinger and will likely display further aggression in free agency with Jose Abreu out of the picture.