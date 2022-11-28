Published November 28, 2022

The Houston Astros are still celebrating their World Series victory, but that hasn’t stopped the front office from fortifying the roster as they attempt to run it back for another title in 2023. In a major free agency bombshell on Monday, Bob Nightengale reports that the Astros have agreed to terms with former AL MVP and Chicago White Sox star Jose Abreu.

The Houston #Astros are finalizing a deal for free-agent first baseman Jose Abreu. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 28, 2022

The Astros are solving one of their most glaring issues from the 2022 campaign by adding the star first baseman, who will provide them with some middle-of-the-lineup pop and a sturdy hand on defense.

After taking home another title in 2022, the Astros proved they’re not messing around early on in free agency by bringing aboard the veteran first baseman. Nightengale reports it’s a three-year deal for Abreu in Houston, so he’ll be under contract with the team through the 2025 MLB season, at which point he’ll be nearing 39 years old. The value of the contract has not yet been reported.

Last season with the White Sox, Abreu slashed .304/.378/.446 with 15 home runs, 75 RBI, and 85 runs. He walked a career-high 62 times while striking out 110 times, the lowest in his last three full seasons.

Abreu has been remarkably available throughout his MLB career, scarcely missing time due to injury. Abreu has only played fewer than 145 games in the regular season one time (excluding the shortened season in 2020, during which he won the AL MVP).

Across nine seasons and more than 1,250 games, Jose Abreu has a career batting average of .292 and OPS of .860, spectacular numbers. He’ll likely be with the Astros throughout the remainder of his career, and bringing him to Houston will instantly make them World Series contenders again in 2023.