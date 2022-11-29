Published November 29, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Jose Abreu and the Houston Astros recently came to an agreement on a 3-year contract. But Abreu admitted that the Chicago White Sox, his former team, made him a “really good offer” as well, per Chuck Garfien.

“The White Sox did make me an offer,” Abreu said. “It was a really good offer, but I think we’ll leave it there.”

Jose Abreu had previously been a member of the White Sox since 2014. He made 3 All-Star teams during his tenure in Chicago, and won the 2020 AL MVP award.

Abreu’s hitting prowess was a model of consistency in Chicago. In 2022, he hit over .300 with a .378 OBP and .824 OPS to go along with 15 home runs. However, his strong season at the plate was overshadowed by the White Sox’ shortcomings as a team. Chicago entered 2022 as heavy favorites to win the AL Central. But they stumbled to an underwhelming campaign and ultimately missed the postseason altogether.

Jose Abreu did not specify his reasoning behind not accepting the White Sox “really good offer.” However, it is possible that Chicago’s struggles and the Astros’ winning consistency guided his decision making process.

The White Sox were not the only other team interested in Jose Abreu in free agency. The Boston Red Sox reportedly pursued the star first baseman prior to his deal with the Astros.

Abreu isn’t someone who will lead a team to victory through pure power. But he’s a reliable high-ceiling, high-floor player who’s also an established veteran in the big leagues.

Abreu will play a pivotal role for the Astros in 2023.