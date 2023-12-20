Man, should the Commanders choose Jacoby or Sam?

The Washington Commanders find themselves at a pivotal juncture as they approach Week 16 of the NFL season. With the fate of their 2023 campaign hanging in the balance, a critical decision awaits that could either revive a glimmer of hope or lead to further disappointment for the team and its devoted fans.

The Commanders Season So Far

The Commanders have had a challenging 2023 NFL season so far. They carry a 4-10 record and sit dead last in the NFC East. They are officially out of the playoff race. The team has struggled to secure victories, and their recent Week 15 loss against the Los Angeles Rams further exemplifies their difficulties. Throughout the season, the Commanders have faced tough competition, including playoff teams from the previous year.

Despite a few encouraging moments, such as a two-game win streak to start the season, they have been unable to maintain momentum. Right now, the Commanders have lost five in a row. Their last win came back in Week 9. The team's performance has been marked by a significant point differential. They have also faced challenges within their division, being winless against their NFC East opponents. Overall, the Commanders have encountered a series of setbacks and have been unable to establish a strong position in the league. This has led to a tough and disappointing season. Not surprisingly, head coach Ron Rivera is in the hot seat. We don't expect him back next season.

The Commanders' 2023 season has been characterized by a struggle to convert opportunities into victories. The team's statistics reflect their challenges, with a notable point differential and difficulty in securing first downs and offensive yardage. Yes, the team started the season with wins over the Cardinals and Broncos. However, the Commanders have faced an uphill battle, particularly against strong opponents. The season has also seen fluctuations in the team's performance, with varying win percentages across different months. As the season progresses, the Commanders will aim to address their shortcomings and end the year on a more positive note. That's despite the significant obstacles they have encountered.

Here we will look at why the Washington Commanders must not start Jacoby Brissett over Sam Howell in Week 16.

Howell Is The Guy

It's worth noting that quarterback Sam Howell was benched for veteran Jacoby Brissett in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Rams. Brissett injected a clear spark, tossing two touchdown passes to add intrigue to the game. Having said that, head coach Ron Rivera emphasized in his postgame press conference that Howell remains Washington's QB1.

Coach Ron Rivera explained the decision to bench Howell as a precautionary measure

“Well, [we were] just really trying to take care of him a little bit,” he said. “He got into a situation, and then the ears pinned back like that. Didn't want to see anything crazy.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, Rivera expressed confidence in Howell. He affirmed that Howell would remain the team's starting quarterback. Howell finished the game 11-of-26 for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Meanwhile, Brissett went 8-of-10 for 124 yards with two touchdown passes.

Jacoby Brissett had more passing yards than Sam Howell despite only playing the last two drives for the Commanders 😳 pic.twitter.com/1P6PRuRQIj — ESPN (@espn) December 18, 2023

The decision to stick with Sam Howell over Jacoby Brissett for Week 16 is crystal clear: it is a choice grounded in the future of the franchise. Yes, Brissett brings valuable experience. However, Howell embodies the promise of tomorrow.

Looking Ahead

As the Commanders gaze into the future, prioritizing Howell's development is paramount. The remaining games of the season offer an invaluable opportunity for Howell to gain experience and establish chemistry with the team. This will lay the groundwork for seasons to come. With playoff hopes fading, providing Howell with meaningful playing time becomes an investment in the team's long-term success. Allowing Howell to lead the offense enables the Commanders to assess his potential as a cornerstone of the franchise, paving the way for a competitive and promising future.