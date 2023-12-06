Even if the Commanders were to fire Ron Rivera, the head coach seems at peace with whatever decision Washington makes.

With the Washington Commanders in the midst of a disastrous season, head coach Ron Rivera has found himself on the hot seat. But whatever decision the Commanders make, Rivera is ready for it.

Rivera is ‘at peace' with how his tenure on the Commanders has played out, via Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano of ESPN. While players in the organization still respect Rivera, his motivational tactics have run dry.

“For whatever reason, the players just don't seem to be fired up this year,” a front office source said.

With a 4-9 record, it's hard to blame the Commanders for not being too amped up. Washington has already waived their proverbial white flag, trading Montez Sweat and Chase Young. The team is also under new ownership, with Josh Harris set to leave his mark on the franchise. All in all, the Commanders are in a bit of a transitional period.

Which puts Ron Rivera in a difficult situation. With the team since 2019, he is more than just a lame duck coach. However, Rivera's 26-36-1 overall record points to Washington needing a new voice to lead their franchise.

But even if the Commanders fire Washington, Rivera doesn't seem like he would be in shambles. The head coach has dealt with numerous personal hardships to the death of his mother. At 61-years-old, Rivera seems content in whatever decision Washington makes.

Competing in a tough NFC East, the Commanders know that they'll need to make some major adjustments to reach the top. Whether he is coaching the team or just watching them, Rivera will be grateful.