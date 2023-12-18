Do the Commanders have a new QB1?

Sam Howell was being serviceable for the Washington Commanders until he was not. Jacoby Brissett came into the scene and the organization immediately made him the starting quarterback. They needed an option to outgun Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams which prompted them to make the decision. It turned out well for number 12. For number 14? Not so much.

Statements like “NFL team really trotted out Sam Howell every week and nobody batted an eye” and “This is a really bad look for Sam Howell” were thrown around after the Commanders made the move.

Comparisons were also immediately dropped when the Commanders had already officially lost to Matthew Stafford's Rams. Howell had 26 passing attempts but only recorded 102 yards and a touchdown. His interception was also a bad stain on the stat sheet.

Jacoby Brissett, on the other hand, showed out in the final minutes of the game. The Commanders' backup quarterback racked up eight completions on 10 passing attempts. This netted him 124 passing yards along with two touchdowns without recording a pick. They would still fall short against a Rams squad that is fighting for postseason contention but a silver lining just arrived.

A lot of Commanders fans are already calling Howell's stint over after this rough outing, “Sam Howell’s Cinderella Run may have run its course.”

Will there be heated battles for the quarterback position if Brissett continues to perform at this level for the Commanders? Or, will they remain the course and develop him until he develops the necessary skills to be a star?