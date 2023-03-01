No matter what he does, it seems like James Harden always finds a way to get himself involved in the NBA rumor mill. Even after he took a team-friendly deal to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers last offseason, Harden will be able to hit the open market again this upcoming offseason, and fans are wondering whether or not he could be on the move.

Ever since getting dealt to the Sixers, questions about Harden’s future have been popping up at a rather frequent rate. Harden’s fit with Philly has always been a bit strange, and even as he leads the league in assists per game currently with 10.7, it just feels like Harden has left a lot to be desired during his time with the 76ers.

As a result, it’s fair to wonder whether his future is in Philadelphia or somewhere else. And with these rumors refusing to die, it’s worth noting that Harden’s former team in the Houston Rockets are continually popping up as a potential landing spot for the star guard. While it may seem like a pointless move, the Rockets actually have nothing to lose by pursuing Harden. Let’s take a look at why that’s the case.

Rockets have nothing to lose by pursuing James Harden

Regardless of where he ends up throughout the remainder of his career, Harden is always going to be remembered most fondly for his time with the Rockets. Harden broke out with Houston after three seasons with the Oklahoma City Thunder, and turned himself into one of the most elite scorers in the modern NBA. Even after the rocky end to his tenure, Harden is still a popular figure in Houston.

This has reportedly played a role in the possibility of Harden returning to Houston. Harden has always loved the city, and the city loves him. With his stints with the 76ers and Brooklyn Nets not necessarily going as expected, it would make sense for Harden to explore a return to the place where he has experienced the most success on the court.

From a pure basketball perspective, though, the Rockets don’t appear set to be contending for a title anytime soon. So why would they go out and pursue Harden? And would it even be a move that Harden would consider given that he’s already 33 years old and will likely be looking to win a title before he calls it a career?

The Rockets don’t have a very good young core on their roster, which explains why they currently have the worst record in the NBA at 13-48. However, Houston is going to have great odds to land the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, which is widely expected to net star prospect Victor Wembenyama. That could completely change the Rockets future in the blink of an eye.

Even without considering the other potential moves that the Rockets may or may not make over the upcoming offseason, adding a veteran player like Harden to lead a young group of players isn’t the worst idea ever. Harden has become a much more passive player over the past few seasons, and while he may be tasked with shooting the ball more often on a bad team like the Rockets, chances are he’d be intent on helping guys like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. grow if he decided to rejoin them.

For the Rockets themselves, they have the money to spend on a big name free agent, and when you land a star like Harden, anything is possible. Would they consider going out and making a bunch of deals to try to turn themselves into a contender around Harden? Chances are they wouldn’t be, but maybe bringing him onboard would help attract other free agents they decided to pursue as well.

Considering how the Rockets currently have the worst record in the NBA, they don’t have anything to lose by trying to go out and sign Harden. They have the money to make a deal, and it’s not as if they are going to sign him to a ten-year deal. Bringing him in on a three or four deal seems like the most reasonable option considering what we have seen from Harden this season.

It may not be the most conventional move for a rebuilding team, but the Rockets may have the ability to turn their ship around this offseason. Bringing back a fan favorite in Harden would not only be a good move to keep the fans happy, but it could help the Rockets elevate their current core group as well. Either way, it looks like the Rockets could be a serious suitor for James Harden, and it will be interesting to see if a reunion ends up coming to fruition.