In a time when NBA stars are stuffing stat sheets daily, it is easy to underappreciate true history being made. Nikola Jokic became just the sixth player ever to record 100 triple-doubles in his career in the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Houston Rockets Tuesday, via NBA on Twitter.

Even more impressive, he accomplished the milestone just over halfway into the third quarter. And even more impressive than that, Jokic has done this all by age 28. The only active players ahead of him are LeBron James (106) and the all-time triple-doubles leader Russell Westbrook (198). With this blistering pace, the Joker has a realistic chance of eventually claiming the title all for himself.

The Serbian center has made a habit of defying people’s expectations for himself, especially this season. He is averaging a triple-double (24.8 points, 11.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists) and has led his Nuggets to a five-and-a-half game lead in the Western Conference. All of those achievements make a third consecutive MVP crown more likely every day.

With this rebound, Nikola Jokic becomes the 6th player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles 👏https://t.co/0rrSPxOHD0 pic.twitter.com/CuI8u6Ixd0 — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2023

There is not much more Nikola Jokic can do to shock fans or pundits. And that is the curse he lives with. Only an NBA Championship eludes him. Delivering a Larry O’Brien Trophy to a franchise that has the reputation of not getting over the hump would do wonders for Jokic’s legacy. He would probably be included in the conversation of greatest centers of all-time, arguably the most difficult NBA Mount Rushmore list to crack.

That is all hypothetical sports bar banter, though. What is real is the new age blueprint Jokic has printed for all future big men. 100 triple-doubles in less than eight seasons could be the norm generations from now.

But fans are unlikely to forget the man who helped make that possible.