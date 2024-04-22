The Los Angeles Clippers took a 1-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series to the tune of 109-97 without their star in Kawhi Leonard. It was up to both James Harden and Paul George to carry the load and “The Beard” turned in a vintage playoff performance. Harden also wore his newest adidas Harden Vol. 8 sneakers in a postseason-ready colorway. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!
James Harden finished Game 1 with a team-high 28 points and eight assists, while adding two rebounds and two blocks. He was all over the floor as the Clippers led the Mavericks by as much as 29 points during the third quarter. In the process, he wore an all-new vibrant purple colorway of his signature adidas Harden Vol. 8. The colorway was part of a four-shoe Playoff pack from adidas, made for their star athletes in Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Harden.
James Harden laced up in the “Purple Burst” adidas Harden Vol. 8 for Game 1 against the Mavs pic.twitter.com/os3yWpSC5M
— Zaki Ishtiaque Hussain (@Gunner_811) April 22, 2024
James Harden, Anthony Edwards, Damian Lillard, and Donovan Mitchell will all be debuting PEs of their adidas signature shoes in Round 1 of the #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/Vu4c55FTAg
— Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 20, 2024
The colorway, nicknamed “Purple Burst” is exactly what the name indicates and this pair was definitely “bursting” off the court in Game 1. The adidas Harden Vol. 8 is arguably the most unique shoe in the brand's basketball line and the futuristic design has seen traction from other players like Thunder's Jalen Williams rocking them in the Playoffs.
The vibrant purple is seen encompassing the entire shoe with the exception of a black patented-leather toe box that shines in the light. The three adidas stripes wrapping the heel are also done in black, providing a subtle contrast for the mostly monochromatic sneaker. Above anything else, Harden made these look great in-game and he threw it back to one of his vintage playoff performances for the opening game of the first round.
another day at the office #Uno pic.twitter.com/wTTT7IeXNd
— James Harden (@JHarden13) April 22, 2024
As of now, these are just a PE (Player Exclusive) for James Harden and there hasn't been word on an official release, but we've seen most of Harden's sneaker receive a drop to the public at some point. The shoe is extremely versatile in terms of design and hoopers have heralded these a great option for both indoor and outdoor courts. You can cop existing colorways over at adidas or check out KICKS CREW for pairs that may be sold-out in retailers.
The Los Angeles Clippers take on the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of their series on April 23, 2024 on TNT.