The Cleveland Browns have brought a familiar face back into the fold, signing Kareem Hunt to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million in the wake of Nick Chubb's devastating knee injury in Week 2.

Hunt has a chance to play when the Browns host the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 on Sunday afternoon, head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed on Wednesday night.

“Browns' Kevin Stefanski said they'll see how this week plays out to see if Kareem Hunt can play Sunday. Said there's a chance,” wrote WEWS' Camryn Justice.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Kevin Stefanski: Kareem Hunt looked in good shape. I'm sure he's going to come along this week and we'll see where he is,” echoed NFL analyst Tony Grossi.

Chubb was placed on injured reserve in a corresponding move; the All-Pro is expected to miss the entire 2023 season after the horrific injury on Monday Night Football. Stefanski confirmed after the game that the injury would require surgery, and possibly multiple operations.

“You don't replace Nick Chubb,” Stefanski said earlier this week. “You just do not do that.”

Hunt will team up with second year running back Jerome Ford, who figures to serve as the primary RB in the backfield going forward. But the 28-year-old is well-versed in Cleveland's offense; he rushed for 1,874 yards from 2019-22 with the Browns.

“I came ready to play and win. I'm just ready to go out there and showcase my talent,” Hunt told ESPN on Wednesday. “I know what I bring to the table. I am willing to come in and do whatever it takes just to help win.”

Despite asking for a trade last year after his contract was not renewed, Hunt finished the year in Cleveland and remained a free agent before he was signed by the team on Wednesday.

“Since March, Hunt had visits with multiple teams, including the New Orleans Saints and Indianapolis Colts, but remained a free agent,” wrote ESPN's Jake Trotter on Wednesday.

Although it's impossible to replace what Nick Chubb brings to the table, the tandem of Hunt and Ford will look to keep the 1-1 Browns afloat for the rest of the season.