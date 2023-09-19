Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb suffered a devastating leg injury during their Monday Night Football showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers and had to be carted off the field.

Chubb suffered the injury early in the second quarter of the game while rushing to the end zone. As a Steelers defender was trying to stop him, Pittsburgh safety Minkah Fitzpatrick accidentally hit him low, causing his leg to snap badly. The Browns RB was immediately carted off the field and brought to the locker room.

Nick Chubb is down with an apparent leg injury.pic.twitter.com/lmTxrJlT5P — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 19, 2023

Here's a closer look at what happened leading to Chubb's injury (viewers discretion is advised):

Minutes later, the Browns ruled out Nick Chubb for the rest of the game, citing a knee injury. The team, however, didn't provide further details on the severity of the issue. Looking at the video replays of the incident, however, it definitely doesn't look good.

Chubb exited the game with 10 carries for 64 yards. In the ensuing play after the injury, he was replaced by Jerome Ford who capped it up with a score.

The27-year-old Chubb is a key cog of the Cleveland offense, so any long-term injury to him is a brutal blow to the whole team. Hopefully, though, the injury isn't as significant as it looks like and that Chubb will be able to recover fast.

More details about Chubb's injury should come out once the Browns have him undergo various tests and evaluations. For now, the Cleveland faithful can only be patient and hope for the best when it comes to his injury and recovery.

Heal up, Nick Chubb!