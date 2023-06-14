Novak Djokovic usurped Rafael Nadal for the most Grand Slam titles in tennis history. He now sets his sights on winning Wimbledon after the historic victory at the French Open. Although, Andy Murray could not help but take a jab at the lack of preparation by the Serbian before SW19.

Andy Murray is fighting for seeding in the Nottingham Open because he skipped the French Open. He came off a fresh Surbiton Trophy victory to prepare for Wimbledon. The same cannot be said for Novak Djokovic because he is not joining any preparatory tournaments for the grass-court major. The British tennis player noted this and joked about it, per Tennis Head.

“I am happy for him, he deserves it. When he beat me in the final of the French Open, he lost motivation. So, maybe he can take his eye off the ball for the next few weeks heading into Wimbledon! But congratulations to him – it’s an incredible achievement,” Andy Murray said.

The British tennis star alludes to the 2016 Wimbledon run where Novak Djokovic lost to Sam Querrey in the third round. Andy Murray also won that year as he triumphed over Milos Raonic. Eventually, Murray set the jokes aside and properly gave props to his fellow tennis stars.

“I know how difficult it is to win a Slam. So, for these guys to win 23, 22, and 20, it’s ridiculous. Sometimes I watch them playing matches and, I’m like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe I used to win and compete against them in the biggest matches in the biggest tournaments’,” he declared in complete awe.

Andy Murray may get his 2016 French Open redemption against Novak Djokovic as Wimbledon nears.