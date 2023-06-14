Momentum favors Andy Murray ahead of Wimbledon. The 36-year-old British tennis star had just won the Surbiton Trophy and is in his second leg of preparations. He is competing in the Nottingham Open to continue his streak.

Andy Murray chose to forego the French Open. He is now looking for better seeding in the Nottingham Open and the Lexus Surbiton Trophy competition. The British player was looking good as he beat Joris De Loore. He explained what his goal entering Wimbledon was and what people could expect of him, per Alex Turk of Express UK.

“Hopefully, I can get ready to push through to the weekend. That's my goal here. I want to get as deep as possible and try and get close to seeding for Wimbledon. That's my goal for the next few weeks, so hopefully, I can get a bit closer this week,” Andy Murray said with clear intentions to make a deep run in the grass-court season.

He is on a redemption tour after his early Wimbledon exit last year. Andy Murray fell into the hands of John Isner in the second round. The British star aspires to make a better run and maybe even win the whole thing. His focus right now is creating familiarity in the Nottingham Open courts as it is the most similar to SW19.

“I'd say these courts are more similar to how Wimbledon plays in the second week, so hopefully, I'm in the second week. But the main thing for me is to obviously get as many matches as possible, playing in different conditions against different styles of opponents,” he said.

Andy Murray may get old but his spirit to win remains unfazed.