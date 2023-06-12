Say it with me, tennis fans: Novak Djokovic is the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). That is a sentence that neither Roger Federer fans, nor Rafael Nadal fans want to hear- let alone say.

But after Djokovic's French Open win on Sunday, which was his men's record 23rd grand slam victory, moving him ahead of Nadal, it's impossible to deny his place in the sport's history.

Here's why.

Djokovic's record vs. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

For much of the beginning of his career, Novak Djokovic found himself on the wrong end of matchups against his primary rivals, Federer and Nadal.

Up until 2010, Djokovic had managed only six wins in 20 matches against Federer, including just one win at a grand slam tournament.

The Serbian star didn't fare much better against Nadal, winning just seven matches in 23 opportunities. Clearly, Djokovic, who had won just one grand slam title in that time period, didn't yet have a seat at the table with the likes of Federer and Nadal.

But after he made a major diet change ahead of 2011- eliminating wheat and dairy products- Djokovic took his fitness and conditioning to the next level.

The results were immediate- especially against his two main rivals.

From that point on, Djokovic raced to a 21-10 record against Federer, including eight wins in grand slam matches (three finals).

Meanwhile, the Djoker posted a 23-13 mark against Nadal from 2011 on, including four wins in grand slam finals.

There is no better argument for Novak Djokovic being tennis' Goat than these numbers. At his best, in the biggest matches and the most important moments, Djokovic was simply better than Federer and Nadal.

One can argue that Federer was not at his prime when he faced Djokovic at his. It's a fair argument, though Federer was surely still at the top of his game in 2011, when Djoker beat him in two grand slam finals.

Meanwhile, Nadal fans can argue that no player in history has given Djokovic a harder time in grand slam matches- the Spaniard has won 11 of 18 grand slam matches in his career against the Serbian star.

These are fair arguments in a vacuum.

A prime Federer very well could have beaten a prime Djokovic. Nadal truly did give Djokovic a hard time in grand slam finals, though a chunk of them were played on the former's favorite surface, clay.

But tennis isn't played in a vacuum. We can only go off of the numbers and the eye test from seeing Novak Djokovic at his best.

And at his best, he was simply better than Federer and Nadal.

Novak Djokovic can keep adding grand slams

Here's the thing. While some have conceded and admitted Novak Djokovic to be the GOAT, it's still somewhat an argument among fans of the sport.

That's because Djokovic, who has 23 slams to Nadal's 22 and Federer's 20, has a narrow lead over his two rivals in a statistic that tennis fans hold to the highest esteem.

But that isn't going to last.

Nadal, 37, and riddled by injuries throughout his career, has said that the 2024 season will be his last as a tennis player.

Federer retired in 2022.

Meanwhile, Djokovic is still going strong at the age of 36- and looks to be as fit as he did back in 2011.

Sure, Djoker is going to cede some points to Father Time over the next few years, but even if he does, it's perfectly realistic to think that he will take home at least three-to-five more grand slams in his career, given his current form.

Heck, this is Novak Djokovic we're talking about. Would it surprise anyone if he managed to reach 30 grand slams in his career?

He very well may end up winning the calendar slam in 2023- who has a realistic chance of stopping him at both Wimbledon and the US Open?

The point is, Nadal would have to have a banner year in 2024 to fend off Djokovic in the race for the most grand slams in the men's game.

It could happen.

But it's not likely.

It's likely that when all is said and done, Djokovic will stand alone on the all-time grand slam victories list with an unimaginable total.

And that will make an argument for Federer or Nadal as the GOAT even more difficult to make.

Final thoughts

To the tennis purist, Roger Federer was Leonardo Da Vinci with a tennis racket, a ballet dancer rather than an athlete, perhaps the most naturally gifted player to ever pick up a tennis racket.

Rafael Nadal is a rare specimen on the court who combines an intense physicality and inferno of topspin shots with a mental fortitude that's never before been seen in tennis.

Novak Djokovic combines elements of both, while being the best serve returner of all time, an incredibly conditioned athlete, and a mentally impenetrable tennis player.

Djokovic is the complete package- and the best player to ever pick up a tennis racket in the history of this planet.