Novak Djokovic has established himself as the No. 1 tennis player in the world. In addition to his ability to dominate on the tennis court, he is a huge sports fan. Djokovic has thrown his complete support behind fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic of the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets.
Jokic was the NBA Finals MVP when the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat to win the championship. He is a six-time All-Star and five-time first-team All-Pro. He has also won the regular-season MVP twice.
Djokovic is thrilled that Jokic has joined him in carrying the banner for Serbian sports.
“What he has done for not just Serbian basketball but European basketball in general is incredible,” Djokovic said. “He has rewritten the history books in the last three years, and he just keeps going. He is in his prime. He’s the best. We’re super proud of him. I’m a great supporter of him, everything he does. We didn’t have too many athletes like him in the history (of Serbia), so he’s right up there. And he still isn’t finished.”
Jokic is once again enjoying another brilliant season. He is averaging 26.0 points, 12.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. The 6-11, 284-pound center is shooting 58.3 percent from the field, 35.0 percent from beyond the arc and 82.5 percent from the line.
Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets are in second place in the Western Conference with a 44-20 record, one-half game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Djokovic has won 24 Grand Slam titles in his career, and that is more than any other tennis player in history. He has spent more than 400 weeks atop the world ranking.