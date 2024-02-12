The Wings star helped lead Germany to a historic accomplishment.

The Dallas Wings are looking to build on what was a fairly successful 2023 season. The Wings made a huge move in that regard even before the WNBA Free Agency period when they re-signed one of their franchise cornerstones in Satou Sabally. Sabally was a restricted free agent and able to sign an offer sheet with any team but she opted to return to the only franchise she's known. In addition to her new contract, Satou Sabally had an incredible offseason playing for Germany in the Olympic qualifying tournament.

She took to social media following Germany's win over Brazil on Sunday as they advanced to the Olympics for the first time in Germany women's basketball history.

We just qualified for the OLYMPICS!!! First time in German WBB history !!! Seee you sooon Paris AAAAAAH — Satou Sabally (@satou_sabally) February 12, 2024

With Germany having punched their ticket to the Olympics in Paris, Satou Sabally will now turn her attention to the upcoming WNBA season for the Wings. But she'll compete for Germany during the WNBA's Olympic break as the Olympics are scheduled to occur during the WNBA season.

Against Brazil, Sabally finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 46.2 percent from the field (6/13). Sabally was playing alongside her sister Nyara Sabally who also plays in the WNBA for the New York Liberty. The German national team also had former WNBA player Marie Guelich and incoming Liberty rookie Leonie Fiebich.

This past season, Sabally had a career year for the Wings as she was healthy. She was named to her second All-Star appearance and won the league's Most Improved Player Award. She also finished in the top five in the MVP voting.