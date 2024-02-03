Satou Sabally addressed her decision to re-sign with the Dallas Wings ahead of the upcoming 2024 WNBA season.

Satou Sabally recently agreed to return to the Dallas Wings on a one-year contract. Sabally recently appeared on SportsCenter to discuss her decision to play for the Wings once again in 2024, via the Dallas Wings on X (formerly Twitter).

“I wanted to come back home,” Sabally said. “I feel like we've been building this team for four years now. We made so much progress. I wanted to come back to a super talented team… my teammates that I love so dearly. Just bring a championship home to Dallas, that's the mission. That has been the mission. We've been building towards that, it's closer than ever… I feel like we just have to take another leap forward.”

Satou Sabally ready to lead Wings once again

Sabally, 25, has emerged as a star for the Wings. She's a two-time All-Star and has spent her entire career in Dallas. Sabally is fresh off her best season yet, as she averaged career-highs in points per game (18.6), assists per game (4.4), rebounds per game (8.1), field goal percentage (43.5 percent), and three-point shooting (36.1 percent).

She was ultimately the Most Improved Player in 2023 as a result of her superb season. Sabally revealed how she can continue to improve during her appearance on SportsCenter.

“The formula was definitely discipline,” Sabally said. “I'll say that the next step is leadership. Being able to be poised throughout highs and lows. Leading a whole team… That would be the next step. Really pulling everyone together so we're all on the same page.”

The Las Vegas Aces remain the team to beat in the WNBA. Satou Sabally and the Wings were eliminated by the Aces during the '23 postseason, so what did Sabally learn from a championship team like Las Vegas?

“I learned a lot. I think from failure you learn the most, so that was really a pivotal moment in my career. It was really humiliating… getting swept. But at least it was the champions and we were able to really learn from what they did from game-to-game.”

The future is bright for Satou Sabally and the Wings. Dallas fans are surely excited for her return in 2024.