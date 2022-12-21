By Jesseyriche Cortez · 3 min read

CD Projekt Red is holding a Witcher 3 screenshot contest, where players have the chance to win various prizes.

The Witcher 3’s next gen update brought various new features and updates to the game. This includes ray tracing, updated graphics, and various Quality of Life changes. It also brings with it a photo mode, which lets players take screenshots of their game. Players have been asking for this feature for a while, and now it’s finally in the game. As such CD Projekt Red announced that they would hold a Witcher 3 Screenshot Contest. Titled “Postcards from the Continent”, this event aims to encourage players to take screenshots of their game. The event will run from December 20 to January 10, 2023, so players have quite a lot of time to take their screenshots.

Players can submit screenshots in three categories: World, Characters, and Combat. The World category, titled Scenes from the Trail, are for screenshots of The Continent. Players can take screenshots of the various fields, mountains, forests, or cities in the world of The Witcher 3. Travelers on the Way, or the Characters category, focuses on the various characters you will meet in the game. This includes your various companions like Yennefer of Vengerberg, as well as the various NPCs you can find roaming the world or its cities and towns. Finally, there’s the Combat category, also known as The Path of the Warrior. Players who want to submit photos in this category must show themselves in the middle of a battle against the game’s various enemies. Remember, it’s not enough to take a picture of the enemy. You must be actively fighting them.

Of course, as mentioned above, this is a contest. There will be a total of nine winners, three from each category. A jury consisting of eleven CD Projekt Red team members will select the winners, so make sure to submit your best shot. Players can submit a total of three screenshots, one for each category. Only your first submission per category will count, with any submission past the first for that category disqualified. Players must also use the in-game photo mode or other means of taking screenshots. However, players are not allowed to edit the screenshots further. This means you can’t make it look prettier or change its appearance using image editing software.

Since this is a contest, there are of course prizes. Each category will have a first, second, and third-place winner, each with varying levels of prizes. CD Projekt Red actually teamed up with Alienware and Secretlab for this contest’s prizes.

First prize winner Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 The Witcher Edition gaming chair The Witcher goodie bag

Second prize winner Alienware 610m Mouse Alienware 510k Keyboard The Witcher goodie bag

Third prize winner Alienware 610m Mouse Alienware mousepad The Witcher goodie bag



As you can see, there are a variety of prizes to be won. If you want to nab one of these prizes, then you better start taking photos now. Remember, the event will run from December 20 to January 10, 2023.

That’s all of the information we have about The Witcher 3 screenshot contest, as well as their prizes. If you need more details, then you can read more about the contest. You can also read more about the contest’s rules and regulations. Other than that, you can stay updated on gaming news with our gaming news articles.