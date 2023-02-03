CD Projekt Red recently released the patch notes for The Witcher 3’s patch 4.01, which includes various quest and gameplay updates, as well as platform-specific fixes.

Patch 4.01 for The Witcher 3 came out on February 2, 2023, and rolled out to all platforms. The patch aims to improve the “overall stability and performance of the game on next-gen consoles and PC, and brings various fixes to all platforms.” This is good, as the release of the game’s next-gen update brought with it various problems, especially for PC players. Although fixes have already been rolled out, it’s good to see that CD Projekt Red is still working on bringing more stability to the game.

Without further ado, here are the patch notes for Patch 4.01 in The Witcher 3.

PC Specific

Fixed issue with Screen Space Reflections (SSR) not working on PC. Players who play on high SSR quality may notice a performance impact after this patch.

Added a performance mode to ray-traced global illumination. Players can toggle this with compatible hardware. This improves framerate as it prioritizes performance over range and precision.

Console Specific

Fixed issue where consoles can make more saves than the limit. This issue caused issues with saving, as well as user settings being reset.

Improved SSR quality on next-gen consoles

Optimized ray-traced global illumination on next-gen consoles. This improved the performance of Ray Tracing Mode.

Quests and Gameplay (All Platforms)

Battle Preparations – Fixed issue where players could not interact with Avallac’h when told to tell them that everything is ready.

Family Matters – Fixed issue that could case the game to crash. The crash happens during the transition to Ciri’s Story: Out of the Shadows when speaking to the Bloody baron.

King’s Gambit – Fixed issue where players could not participate in the fistfight with the second Vildkaarl. The issue was due to an invisible obstacle.

Wine Wars: Belgaard – Added a retrofix for the issue that was fixed in 4.00, where players could not complete the quest if the player destroyed one of the required monster nests.

A Dangerous Game – The armor in Caesar’s room should change appearance when Alternate Nilfgaardian Armor is on.

Axii Puppet – Increased the health and damage dealt of the puppet.

Adrenaline Rush mutations should now work properly as per their descriptions.

Various small fixes to quests and cutscenes

Localization (All Platforms)

Fixed various issues with the Arabic localization

Korean and Simplified Chinese versions of Orianna’s song “Lullaby of Woe” added

Adjusted the lip-sync animation of Priscilla in the Simplified Chinese voice-over for the song “The Wolven Storm”

That's all for the patch notes for The Witcher 3 update 4.0.1.