Summoners War: Sky Arena introduces an epic crossover with The Witcher 3, offering special giveaways and dynamic gameplay.

In an exciting fusion of two fantasy realms, Com2uS, a global leader in game development and publishing, has announced a partnership with CD PROJEKT RED to integrate characters and themes from the acclaimed RPG The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt into the immersive world of Summoners War: Sky Arena. This collaboration marks the 10th anniversary of Summoners War: Sky Arena, a milestone celebrated by fans worldwide.

Summoners War X The Witcher Collaboration

From January 31 to April 1, 2024, the gates of Summoners War: Sky Arena will open to a unique and unprecedented event. Players will have the exclusive opportunity to summon and engage with the revered characters from The Witcher 3. The roster features Geralt of Rivia, the battle-hardened witcher with unmatched swordsmanship; Ciri, the fierce warrior princess endowed with space-time magic; Yennefer of Vengerberg, the profoundly powerful and enigmatic sorceress; and Triss Merigold, the compassionate and brave healer. These characters are meticulously integrated into the game, each bringing their distinct elements and attributes. Their introduction promises not only to revitalize existing battle strategies but also to infuse the gameplay with new, dynamic abilities, enriching the players' tactical repertoire.

Enhancing the immersive crossover experience, a meticulously crafted collaboration dungeon has been unveiled. Here, players will encounter formidable foes from The Witcher 3 universe, such as the haunting Leshen, the daunting Fiend, and the majestic Archgriffin. This dungeon is more than a battleground; it's a narrative-rich domain where players can experience the captivating lore of The Witcher, reimagined within the Summoners War framework.

Unveiling Kaer Morhen And Gwent In The Summoners War Saga

A significant highlight of this event is the incorporation of Gwent, the highly acclaimed card game from The Witcher 3, into the fabric of Summoners War: Sky Arena. This ingenious integration allows players to indulge in the strategic depth of Gwent, now redefined with a Summoners War twist, featuring iconic Monsters from the game. Moreover, the event introduces Kaer Morhen, the ancestral stronghold of Geralt, inviting players to explore and connect with the Witcher lore on a deeper level. The newly added building, Place of Power, becomes a strategic cornerstone, where players can amass and strategize with their cherished characters from the collaboration, enhancing their gameplay experience.

Kyu Lee, President of Com2uS USA, conveyed his excitement about the partnership, emphasizing the commitment to authenticity and mutual respect for the intertwined universes. He stated, “This collaboration is a tribute to our unwavering dedication to our community and the profound narratives we celebrate. By harmonizing The Witcher's iconic characters with the intricate mechanics of Summoners War, we have curated a unique experience that weaves together rich storytelling and deeply engaging gameplay.”

Special Giveaways And Immersive Gameplay Celebrate The Geralt Event

In a grand gesture of celebration and in recognition of this monumental collaboration, Com2uS announces the 5-Star Geralt Giveaway Event. In this event, players stand a chance to receive a Water attribute 5-Star Geralt, an homage to the legendary witcher himself. This initiative not only pays tribute to the iconic character but also offers players the thrilling prospect of integrating a formidable and cherished character into their gaming roster. Furthermore, the Scroll Giveaway Event presents players with precious scrolls, elevating their chances of summoning the sought-after Monsters, including the distinguished characters introduced in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt collaboration.

This collaboration between Com2uS and CD PROJEKT RED presents a time-limited window for fans and enthusiasts of both Summoners War: Sky Arena and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to partake in an extraordinary crossover event. With the introduction of iconic characters, the challenge of new dungeons, and the strategic allure of Gwent, this event guarantees an experience that is both novel and deeply immersive. Players are cordially invited to join in the festivities, to summon their beloved characters, and to immerse themselves in the richly woven tapestry that this collaboration has artfully brought into existence.

