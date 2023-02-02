Wednesday was the first day that WNBA free agency became official with players able to sign contracts and the day sure got off to a bang with the major announcement that Breanna Stewart, the top free agent of the market, would be taking her talents to the New York Liberty. However, there was one free agent who made headlines for a different reason. It was revealed that Allie Quigley would not be signing with any team and instead has chosen to sit out the 2023 season as per Holly Rowe of ESPN.

.@sportsiren reports that Allie Quigley will sit out this upcoming WNBA season, but will not be retiring. pic.twitter.com/BDh5QmYKt8 — espnW (@espnW) February 1, 2023

Allie Quigley was one of the top players on the free agent market regardless of position. A 14-year WNBA veteran, Quigley had spent the past ten seasons as a member of the Chicago Sky and was an integral piece to their 2021 championship season. It was with the Sky that Quigley’s WNBA career flourished. Aside from winning a championship, she was named to the All-Star team for three straight seasons from 2017-2019. She was also a back to back Sixth Woman of the Year Award winner in 2014 and 2015 and she won two sets of back to back three-point contests at All-Star weekend in 2017 and 2018 and then again in 2021 and 2022.

Last season, Quigley averaged 11.4 points per game 2.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from the three-point line as the Sky’s starting shooting guard alongside her wife and starting point guard Courtney Vandersloot. Vandersloot does intend to play in the 2023 season but announced that she will be moving on in WNBA free agency from the Sky.