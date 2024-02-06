During the Sky's championship season in 2021, DeShields averaged 11.3 points in 22 of 32 regular-season games.

Diamond DeShields' return to the hardwood will also be a homecoming. The WNBA guard re-signed with the Chicago Sky on Monday after two seasons away from the team.

While the Sky have not disclosed the terms of the deal, a league source confirmed to Annie Costabile of the Chicago Sun-Times that DeShields signed an unprotected, $100,000 one-year contract. DeShields missed the entirety of the 2023 season with a knee injury.

DeShields was drafted by the Sky in 2018. She was a 2019 All-Star, averaging 16.2 points, 5.5. rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals that season. The following year, however, in 2020, an MRI exam found a tumor in her spinal cord, requiring surgery. The tumor was removed but left DeShields with involuntary body spasms and tremors.

She did return to playing six months later but was dealing with body tremors. She averaged 6.8 points in 13 games during the WNBA's bubble season before leaving the team early for personal reasons.

In 2021, she was a key player in the Sky's WNBA championship team, and averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She started 22 of 32 regular-season games.

DeShields traded to Mercury, Wings

Yet, six months after the Sky's title, DeShields was traded to the Phoenix Mercury, in what was described as a blow to DeShields, who had hoped to play her entire career with the Sky.

In her one season with the Mercury, DeShields averaged 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists before being forced to sit out all last season due to a knee injury. She was then traded to the Wings in a four-team deal that brought Marina Mabrey to the Sky.

Until DeShields' return, the only free agent the Sky had signed this offseason was Lynx point guard Lindsay Allen.

According to sources close to DeShields, she is excited for the upcoming season and eager to return to Chicago.

‘‘They say if it’s meant to be, it’ll come back,’’ DeShields said in a statement. ‘‘Well, I’m back!’’

However, the strength of the Sky's backcourt is somewhat in question after the team traded Kahleah Copper to the Mercury on Tuesday.