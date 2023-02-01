The Chicago Sky, despite only being less than two years removed from their 2021 WNBA championship win, are at a crossroads. Four of their best players in Candace Parker, Emma Meesseman, Courtney Vandersloot, and Allie Quigley are currently free agents, which means that a potential rebuild could be on the horizon should they decide to leave for greener pastures.

Over the weekend, the first domino of their free agency uncertainty fell when Parker announced that she would be leaving the Sky for the Las Vegas Aces. And now, the losses for the Sky keep piling up.

Joining Parker out the door from Chicago is Courtney Vandersloot, who recently announced on her official Instagram account that she would be leaving the team she has called home for her entire professional career.

Vandersloot then penned an earnest message of gratitude towards the organization and the people she has spent the greater part of the past 12 years with.

“Dear Chicago, I am so grateful to you,” Vandersloot wrote. “Although I never planned for this day to come, I have decided that it is time for me to pursue a new beginning. I will forever be grateful for the memories I have made during my time here. As I look ahead to a new chapter, with a new team, in a new city, know that Chicago, its fans and the Sky organization will always hold a special place in my heart.”

“It’s goodbye for now, but thank you forever.”

You can read Courtney Vandersloot’s entire message on the tweet attached below.

.@Sloot22 posts a goodbye to Chicago message on her IG. It’s clear she’s leaving, but where is yet to be announced. #WNBAFreeAgency#WNBATwitterpic.twitter.com/sC1Uj2WllX — Terrika (Tuh-Ree-Kuh) (@SheKnowsSports) February 1, 2023

It remains unclear which team the 33-year old floor general has signed for, per Terrika Foster-Brasby of ESPN. The New York Liberty, Seattle Storm, and Minnesota Lynx appear to be frontrunners for her services.

Courtney Vandersloot, the future Hall of Famer, has averaged 10.2 points and 6.6 assists over 359 career games.