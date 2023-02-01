Just days after the reigning WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces made a big splash with the signing of Candace Parker, The New York Liberty has now also done so. Breanna Stewart is heading to the Big Apple to link up with Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones, forming one of the best trios in the league. Both players were absolutely buzzing over the news and quickly jumped on social media to express their excitement about the two-time WNBA Finals MVP joining them.

It’s showtime. Breanna Stewart is one of the best players in the WNBA and spent her first seven seasons in the Pacific Northwest after getting selected first overall in the 2016 draft out of UConn. The 28-year-old went on to win Rookie of the Year in her freshman campaign and has been a killer ever since, helping lead the Seattle Storm to titles in 2018 and 2020.

She’s also a four-time All-Star and just won the scoring title in 2022, averaging a league-best and career-high 27 points per night while also grabbing 9.5 rebounds and dishing out 4.2 assists. Stewart even shot a mind-boggling 52% from deep.

This is is a massive addition for the Liberty, who finished 16-20 last season and lost in the opening round of the playoffs to the Chicago Sky. Ionescu certainly did her part, but now she’s got two co-stars who are proven bucket-getters in this league. The organization just acquired Jones in a trade with the Connecticut Sun last month.

New York is undoubtedly a team to watch in the East in 2023. They mean business.