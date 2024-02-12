Cannon has previously played two stints with the Fever, as well as the Mercury, Sun and Aces.

The Dallas Wings have bolstered their roster with the addition of veteran forward Emma Cannon,the team announced on Monday. Cannon, aged 34, is set to bring a wealth of experience to the Wings, having contributed 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds over 30 games, including three starts, for the Indiana Fever in the 2023 season.

“We are excited to welcome Emma to the Dallas Wings organization,” team president and CEO Greg Bibb said, via Field Level Media. “Emma is a versatile veteran who will bring leadership and grit to our team. She is currently enjoying one of her finest professional campaigns while playing in Turkey and I'm eager to see her competing in a Wings uniform this summer.”

Cannon's professional journey in the WNBA highlights her consistency, with career averages of 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds across 109 games, including 11 starts, since her debut in the league in 2017.

“My family and I are thrilled to be joining the Dallas Wings franchise,” said Cannon in a statement, per the Dallas Morning News. “This is a place where the possibilities are endless and I’m happy to be a part of it.”

In addition to two previous stints with the Fever, Cannon has also played for the Phoenix Mercury (2017, 2022), Connecticut Sun (2021) and Las Vegas Aces (2020, 2021).

Beyond the WNBA, Cannon boasts an impressive international career and is currently a player for Nesibe in Turkey, where she averages 19.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 2 assists per game. Her significant achievements on the international stage include being named the 2022 All-Israeli League Finals MVP.

In addition to Cannon, the Wings have also re-signed Satou Sabally, Kalani Brown and Stephanie Soares during the WNBA free agency period.