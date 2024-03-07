The WNBA is setting the stage for another historic preseason game in Canada, as the Los Angeles Sparks are slated to face off against the Seattle Storm in Edmonton, Alberta, on May 5.
The matchup follows the success of last year's inaugural WNBA Canada Game, where the Chicago Sky triumphed over the Minnesota Lynx in Toronto, drawing in record-breaking numbers in terms of broadcast viewership, attendance and merchandise sales across Canada.
The matchup is not just a testament to the growing popularity of women's basketball but also hints at the potential for WNBA expansion into Canada. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert highlighted ongoing discussions with interested owners for potential new franchises, eyeing expansion for the 2026 season and beyond, despite confirming Golden State as the only new team for 2025.
“We continue to spend a lot of time to engage with several interested owners in a number of markets,” Engelbert sai, per the Associated Press. “I have no news to report at this time. Any teams would begin in 2026 and beyond.”
The Storm, winners of four championships, have made significant moves this offseason, acquiring free agents Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins-Smith to join a skilled roster featuring Ezi Magbegor and Jewell Loyd. Ogwumike, previously with the Sparks for her entire career, departed to become a free agent this year.
The game is anticipated to be a showcase of talent and a celebration of Canadian basketball, highlighted by the return of Kia Nurse, a Canadian guard for the Sparks, to her home crowd.
“Showcasing some of the league's top talent in Canada is a great opportunity to continue building dedicated WNBA fans outside of the U.S.,” Los Angeles Sparks co-owner Magic Johnson said in a statement. “Last year's game was a sellout and I expect nothing less for the Sparks versus Storm.”
The excitement around the game is palpable, with expectations of a sellout crowd eager to witness the WNBA's best in action. The game also marks the fourth WNBA preseason game to be played outside of the U.S., including previous matches in Manchester, England (2011) and Monterrey, Mexico (2004).
Engelbert also mentioned the possibility of hosting regular-season games internationally, although such plans would have to accommodate the league's schedule around international competitions.
“It's something we're thinking about for the future,” she said. “We'll be looking at it in years we don't have international competitions to interrupt the season.”