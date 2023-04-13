David Bolno, a renowned Hollywood music executive known for representing top artists such as Justin Bieber, Drake, and Post Malone, is currently involved in a death investigation after an artist was found dead in his Miami Beach hotel room, per TMZ.

Bolno reserved a room on March 30th, and the body of Laura Lozano was discovered near the bathtub on the same day, according to a report from Miami Beach Police Department. Bolno wasn’t present at the time—surveillance footage reported him leaving the hotel alone earlier. Hotel staff contacted Bolno once the checkout time passed, and he told them he had already left, but he wasn’t the one that needed to leave. It was revealed that he paid for several rooms, including the one Lozano was found in.

The police stated that hotel staff went to Lozano’s room and found her unresponsive. Hotel security performed CPR and called the fire department, but she was unfortunately pronounced dead upon their arrival. Law enforcement sources said an unknown substance, suspected to be narcotics, was recovered from the room. The cause of her death is pending toxicology results.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Bolno referred to Lozano’s death as a terrible tragedy and explained that she was staying in his room because she had been recording music the night before. He stated that Lozano was a client and was about to sign a record deal with him, as he had been assisting her in her music career. He’s represented other renowned artists including Pharrell Williams, Scooter Braun, and Will.i.am.

As the investigation continues, the circumstances surrounding Laura Lozano’s death remain a topic of interest. The music industry is closely following developments involving David Bolno, a prominent figure in the entertainment world.