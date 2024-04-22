Post Malone finally collaborated with Taylor Swift on her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. The opening track, “Fortnight,” features the “Sunflower” singer. He has opened up about getting to collaborate with Swift.
In a post on X, Malone reflected on the lead single. He also shared the single's cover photo, which features the two sitting on the couch together.
“It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift13 comes into this world. I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey,” the post began. “I love you so much. Thank you Tay.”
Post Malone's career
The post was a cute thank you from Malone to Swift, not that his appearance on The Tortured Poets Department put him on the map. He also starred in the single's music video with Swift herself.
Post Malone is an acclaimed artist. He gained notoriety for his debut single, “White Iverson.” He subsequently signed with Republic Records and released his solo studio album, Stoney. The album featured hit singles like “Too Young” and “Deja Vu.”
His next album, Beerbongs and Bentleys, launched him to even further heights. “Rockstar,” “Psycho,” “Better Now,” and “Ball for Me” are all featured on the album. Malone has since released Hollywood's Bleeding, Twelve Carat Toothache, and Austin.
Additionally, Post Malone has headlined six solo tours. His most recent, “If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying” tour, was done in support of his fifth album, Austin. The tour commenced in Noblesville, Indiana, before concluding in Claremont, Western Australia.
He has also opened for the likes of Fetty Wap, Justin Bieber, Future, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers throughout his career.
Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department
Taylor Swift just released her eleventh studio album of new material, The Tortured Poets Department. The album was her first of new music since the Grammy-winning album, Midnights. In February 2024, Swift won Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.
During her acceptance speech for the former category, Swift announced The Tortured Poets Department. The album was released on April 19.
Additionally, she is currently entrenched on the most ambitious concert tour of all time, the “Eras” tour. The tour commenced in March 2023 and primarily traveled across North America throughout the year. After a brief break, Swift resumed the tour in early 2024 with shows in Japan and Australia.
Now, Swift will take the tour across Europe throughout the summer. She is currently on a two-month break from the tour and will resume it on May 9 with a show in Nanterre, France.
In the fall, Swift will return to the United States for a handful of shows. She will also play shows in Canada to close out the tour.
The tour has been a big hit. Swift also released a concert film to tie in with the tour, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour. It quickly became the highest-grossing concert film of all time as it made over $260 million worldwide at the box office. The concert film has subsequently been acquired by Disney+ and has a (Taylor's Version) edition of the film on the platform.