World of Goo is back! After more than a decade since the release of one of the earliest indie success stories in video game history, we’re finally getting a sequel for this physics-based puzzle game cult classic, revealed back in December during The Game Awards. Here is everything you need to know about World of Goo 2, including its release date, gameplay, trailer, and story.

World of Goo 2 Release Date: August 2, 2024

World of Goo 2 Official Trailer

World of Goo 2 has a release date of August 2, 2024, launching on PC exclusively on the Epic Games Store, as well as on the Nintendo Switch. The game was developed by 2D Boy and published by Tomorrow Corporation. An indie darling through and through, 2D Boy and Tomorrow Corporation have both produced thought-provoking games over the years, with World of Goo being the most successful.

World of Goo 2 Gameplay

World of Goo 2, like its predecessor, is a physics-based puzzle game. The game is divided into chapters, each one subdivided into levels. Each level will task players to guide blob-like goo balls to a pipe by using the goo balls to form lattice-based structures. Each goo connects to a lattice depending on the angle they are placed. The goo balls then move by climbing into the structures and into the pipe.

There are also multiple kinds of goo balls and usually have different attributes. The regular black goo serves as the common denominator of all of the different goo balls, integrating into the structures as you drag the goo near the structure and forming new vertices for your lattice.

Other goo balls have different colors and have different properties, like pink goo balls that act like helium balloons, or green ones that can attach to more nodes.

World of Goo 2 will introduce even more new goo balls, allowing the devs to try out new puzzle problems and for players to be more creative with their solutions. It’s currently unknown whether or not all, if any, of the previous game’s goo types will make a return in this game.

World of Goo 2 Story

World of Goo 2 has an unconventional story that explores themes of consumerism, beauty, industrialization against nature, and collectivism. The player takes on the role of an unseen person moving the goo balls to be able to collect them for the World of Goo Corporation, a company that converts the goo into beauty products.

Eventually, it becomes clear that goo balls and Earth aren’t compatible together, with humans consuming goo balls to the point of extinction. Hence, the goo balls band together to build a high tower, so high that the goo balls were able to eventually reach another planet inhabited solely by Goo Balls.

The new story for World of Goo 2 will likely explore the consequences of this ending. The World of Goo Corporation, which was driven to the ground due to its exploitation and greed, might make a comeback and could have followed the goo balls to this new planet. Or there could be yet a new corporation that will exploit the goo balls anew.

If you liked Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax story, then you’d probably enjoy this too, as the two stories share many themes talking about the exploitation of natural resources and how, in the end, it bites humans back in the behind. World of Goo shares the same sentiments, and even have similar imagery.