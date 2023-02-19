Heading into the Elimination Chamber, Johnny Gargano was “starving” to win the United States Championship and fully announce his arrival to the WWE Universe. Sure, he was the underdog in the match as both the smallest and (one of the) least decorated performers in the match on the main roster, but after spending years as the heart and soul of NXT, surely Johnny Wrestling could prove he belongs in the same ring as Seth Rollins, or at least Austin Theory, who he worked with as a member of The Way on the Black and Gold brand.

Addressing his match, Gargano sent off a short but sweet message to his fans, thanking them for their support.

“Didn’t win,” Gargano said. “But I hope I made ya proud.”

Unfortunately, Gargano came up short, as he was the second man eliminated from the match after starting things off with Rollins, but in the end, he sort of accomplished what he intended to, as fans, his fellow wrestlers, and even Paul “Triple H” Levesque shouted him out for his efforts. Even if he doesn’t have the United States Championship around his waist, it’s clear the WWE Universe knows Johnny Wrestling has arrived.

Johnny Gargano believes he made an impact at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

Catching up with Cathy Kelley in the back at the end of his match at Elimination Chamber, Gargano discussed how, though he came up short in the match, he was still proud of his efforts.

“I’ve been back for six months now, and I came back in Toronto, and ever since I came back, I started out so hot, I was on such a high when I came back, and since then, I’ve just felt like I haven’t lived up to expectations,” Gargano said. “I haven’t shown the world what I’m truly capable of, and with that comes self-doubt, with that comes not believing in myself anymore, and if I don’t believe in myself, no one out there has a reason to believe in me. But tonight, I don’t wanna say it’s a moral victory, but you know, it is what it is. I lost, I didn’t win the United States Championship, that was a big goal of mine that I failed. I failed.”

“And for me now, tonight was just about showing the world that I can hang in there with five of the absolute best. I started that match with Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, you can say whatever you want about that man, he is the bar right now. He is the standard bearer. He’s where I wanna get to. I stood in there, face-to-face with that man, and I hung in there. I stood my ground, and I lasted, and I fought, and I endured, and I survived. It wasn’t good enough. But one day, it will be good enough. Cuz tonight out there was a little bit of a spark of hope in me. I heard those “Johnny Wrestling” chants again, and it made me start to believe again. Believe in myself. And I know we’re on the road to WrestleMania, and I can’t think of a better time to be “Johnny Wrestling” again than on that road. Tonight was a good start, and that’s all it is: a good start. A little bit of hope is back, and I’m ready to rock again. Let’s go!”

Will Johnny Wrestling ever become a champion in WWE? Only time will tell, but after missing time via injury, it’s clear Gargano has re-established himself as a performer of note on RAW and beyond.