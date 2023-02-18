After making his triumphant to the ring at the Royal Rumble, Johnny Gargano is gearing up for his first-ever trip to the WWE Elimination Chamber. He won his way into the match, flew up to Canada, where he initially debuted on RAW, and is missing his son Quill’s first birthday in the hopes of bringing the now-one-year-old a shiny new belt to play with.

Sitting down for his own interview on The Bump, Johnny Wrestling was asked about his history with the other members of the Elimination Chamber match and detailed the surprisingly deep roots around the match.

“Everyone’s seen kind of a small taste of what Bronson Reed is capable of, but he is a monster, he is a tank,” Gargano said. “And it’s so wild to see all of the kind of little connecting stories that people might not even realize from the NXT days where me and Bronson Reed, we do have a history. Me and Damian Priest, we have a history. I wont the North American Championship from Damian Priest, who helped me win the North American Championship from Bronson Reed? Austin Theory. So there’s a lot of connective tissue here. I don’t really have a history with Montez, but speaking as someone who started in a very popular tag team that kind of branched out on his own, I know the kind of pressure Montez is going through, he is very, very talented. And there is one other man I haven’t spoke of yet and that is Mr. Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins, and I know a lot of people out there who have been waiting to see Johnny Wrestling and Seth ‘Freakin’’ Rollins get in a WWE ring together.”

Wow, that’s a lot of history indeed; fortunately, Gargano decided to double down on one of his opponents specifically in the hopes of raining on his WWE coming out party.

Johnny Gargano wants to keep Montez Ford as a tag team specialist for now.

Focusing in on Ford specifically, Gargano wanted to issue a slight challenge to his fellow tag team specialist.

“I know Montez is hungry, you can feel it, I listened to him talk sitting in this chair right before I got here, he is very hungry. But Johnny Gargano is starving, okay?” Gargano declared. “I am starving, I am starving for this match, I am starving for this title tonight, I am starving for this opportunity, because like I said when I came back, I have a now one-year-old little baby, happy birthday Quill, shout out to you, I don’t think he’s watching, he’s probably napping right now, but, you know, I have a child now, he’s going to look at me and I tweeted out before I left, I hope I make him proud. And it’s not just about him, it’s about everyone who believes in me. There’s a lot of people who believe in Johnny Gargano, who believe in what Johnny Wrestling is and what it can become, and tonight, I feel, is a good step in that direction for becoming what I know I can be at the end of the day.

Can Gargano actually run the table and win the Elimination Chamber, or at least prevent Ford from hoisting up high his “Us” Championship? Fans will find out soon enough, as the Elimination Chamber is here.