Liv 4 revenge.

When Liv Morgan returned in the 30th slot at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, it felt like a big deal.

A true fan favorite coming off of a fantastic 2023, Morgan was taken out of action on July 17th in a tag team match against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville with the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles on the line, leading to a six-month period on the self and some time away to get her game correct following an attack by Rhea Ripley the following week.

Stopping by The Bump to talk about the Rumble, her return, and her plans for the future, Morgan revealed that she spent some serious time putting in work alongside Natalya and Tyson Kidd in the Neidhart Dungeon, leading to a whole new series of offensive maneuvers that no one, not Green, not Deville, not even Ripley will see coming.

“This was me returning. Obviously, I suffered a very severe injury, and Nattie and TJ were nice enough and kind enough to open The Dungeon to me, to kind of get me back to where I want to be, get me back to where I need to be, to fine-tune, to really hone in, to rebuild and regrow, and so I can't say enough good things about The Dungeon and what Nattie and TJ are doing for wrestling as a whole. But yeah, I'm just trying to be my best. I think that's my big thing this year is giving myself the opportunity to see how good, great I can be and really to get out my own way. So that's just part of the building blocks there, just trying to stay on top of my game. This business is so funny in the aspect of, you'll never know it all. You'll never learn it all, there's infinite things where you'll never know it all. But I want to know it all so bad,” Liv Morgan said via Fightful.

“We have secrets. We have some things in our pocket, but we're gonna keep it a little bit close because also I learned in my time off that you can't show all your hands, you can't show all your cards. I can't let you know my motivation for everything, I can't let you know my exact plans because that would quite literally ruin everything. So there's some things that I just gotta keep to myself at this point. If you guys all watch me, you'll see what's in tune.”

Is Morgan about to come back with a series of five-star classics in her back pocket, becoming the new technical force in the women's division? Or does she mean secrets in more of a technical sense, with a new mindset and strategy that's better equipped for what Ripley might throw her way? Either way, if she can punch her ticket to the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia, she'll be one win away from a rematch with Ripley at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, which just so happens to be a stone's throw from her home state of New Jersey.

Liv Morgan is ready for Zoey Stark on RAW.

Speaking of Liv Morgan's desire to get back in the ring with Rhea Ripley and get revenge for stopping her momentum right in its tracks, for that to happen, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has to first punch her ticket to the Elimination Chamber, with a match booked on the next episode of RAW against Zoey Stark set to decide the next member of the match.

While Stark has far more recent reps on RAW, Morgan believes she can secure the win and punch her ticket to Perth, as this is why she returned in the first place, as she revealed elsewhere on her The Bump appearance.

“I feel ready. I feel more ready than I ever have in my entire life,” Liv Morgan declared via Fightful. “This comeback, it's personal to me. It's very personal to me, and so I'm excited to get back to doing what I love. I'm excited to see what kind of form I'm in because I'm feeling very brand-new. I feel different than I ever have in my whole entire life, and so I'm excited. I'm excited to qualify for E-Liv-ination Chamber and get my revenge.”

Discussing her desire for revenge with Megan Morant and the rest of The Bump crew, Morgan revealed that whole she hasn't completely changed, she's returning to WWE a women on a mission and will do everything in her power to achieve her ultimate goal.

“It's all I thought about. She quite literally took everything from me. So it is safe to say that it is all I thought about, and there was hurdles there. There was a lot of emotional challenges for me to get over. I learned that it is not best to strike when you are emotionally charged. So I've had a lot of time to sit, I've had a lot of time to think. I've had a lot of time to settle, and now I'm ready to take action,” Morgan noted.

“I'm still laughing, I'm still very much as Liv-y as ever. But there's a different fire and a different motivation, something else that I need to accomplish and take care of that feels bigger than any of my other goals that I've had in my career thus far. This is redemption.”

Will Morgan jump through all of the requisite hoops in order to punch her ticket to Philadelphia, finishing her own story in front of her friends and family? Maybe yes, maybe no, but before she can run, she first has to talk, and if she can't take care of Zoey Stark, she won't have to worry about her Mania gear, as she won't need to order any.