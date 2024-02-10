After working hard to make her return at the 2024 Royal Rumble, Liv Morgan complemented this WWE Superstar on her development.

Liv Morgan was busy during her time away from WWE, rehabbing an injury, doing some film work, and appearing publically for the promotion at NASCAR and NFL events, but behind the scenes, she was putting in work at the Neidhart Dungeon, working alongside Natalya, Tyson Kidd, and the dozen or so other performers who regularly make trips to her Florida home in order to improve their in-ring skills.

While this extra time in the ring has proven helpful to her own return, as she looked great in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match, it also gave Morgan a front-row seat to some of the lesser-known members of the WWE Universe, including a few who have barely worked matches on television. Stopping by The Bump to discuss her path back to the WWE Universe, Morgan gave props to one of the performers she trained with in Florida, B-Fab, who has officially linked up with Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits as part of their new faction.

“She’s been telling me all about it. We’ve been having these discussions for a long time,” Liv Morgan explained via The Bump. “I always keep up with Natty’s school anyway, so I’ve been seeing her up there, putting in the work. Every time we have conversations in the evening, she’s like, ‘I’m going to class, I’ll call you back after class is over.’ I know she’s there, and I know, aside from our world, I think the office sees that also, and they have high hopes for her. So hopefully, we can get her to where she needs or has the ability to be.”

Lashley, who was also on the show, had some complimentary things to say about B-Fab, pointing out her growth as a performer and interesting upside as a prospect.

“It was really cool. This is one thing, I said this before in another interview. Our women’s division is probably I believe even deeper than the men’s division, just with the amount of talent that we have on our women’s roster,” Bobbby Lashley noted. “So of course, with every one of these groups having formed, they all have someone on their roster that will be in that women’s category. So I say it’s cool because we have so many women that are on the top, so if we would have had any one of them come in, it would have been fantastic. But we have a lot of women that are hungry, that are trying to make their break into that next level. B-Fab is one of those women that want to break into that next level. So it is awesome because I have an opportunity to help her make it to that level, hopefully by being in our group.”

What does the future hold for B-Fab now that she's been fully re-integrated herself onto the SmackDown roster? Only time will tell, but with former champions like Morgan and Lashley in her corner, it's safe to say that she will have plenty of resources to turn to should she want some advice.

Liv Morgan is interested to “watch” what Jade Cargill brings to WWE.

Speaking of green WWE recruits who have come into prominence in 2024, Liv Morgan commented on the debut of another Neidhart Dungeon student, Jade Cargill, in her appearance on The Bump and had some interesting things to say about the former TBA Champion.

While she likes what Cargill brings to the table, Morgan won't allow her to become a star at her expense, as there are only so many spots at the top of the card on RAW and SmackDown.

“I mean, Jade (Cargill) is a big star, and she’s gonna be an even bigger star, but I did eliminate her (from the women’s Royal Rumble),” Liv Morgan explained via Wrestling Headlines. “She was not ready for me, she was not prepared for me, she was not expecting me, and I showed her exactly why you should never, ever, ever do that. You always have to prepare for Liv because you never know what I’m gonna do.”

Oh snap, is Morgan hinting at a singles match with Cargill? Well, considering Morgan is a member of the RAW roster, and Cargill is probably heading to SmackDown, that probably won't happen any time soon, but hey, assuming WWE holds another draft in a few months in the aftermath of WrestleMania 40, maybe the duo could find themselves on the same weekly show and could face off frequently as one of the new great feuds within the WWE Universe? Stranger things have happened.