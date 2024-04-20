After failing to appear in a match in 2023 and only hinting at things to come in an abbreviated appearance in the 2024 Royal Rumble, Jade Cargill has been as hot as any member of the WWE Universe in the month of April, ripping off a 3-0 record with wins over Damage CTRL, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven, and has looked darn good doing it, too.
With the WWE Woman's World Championship officially vacated and the WWE Draft coming up fast, Cargill looks primed to make a serious impact as one of the top female performers in the biggest wrestling promotion in the world today, but who, you may wonder, would “That Chick” like to wrestle if she was given a choice of opponents? Well, fortunately, fans don't have to wonder any longer, as The Babyfaces Podcast asked the former TBS Champion that very question and was afforded not one but two answers that should get fans very excited about her in-ring future.
“I have some unfinished business with Nia Jax. That would be great. I think that would be an amazing match. Rhea Ripley, obviously she’s injured right now, but I know she is going to comeback and hopefully I’m holding that belt when she comes back,” Jade Cargill said on The Babyfaces Podcast via Fightful. “One thing I know is how to hold a streak down and how to go out there, dominate, and kick butt. That would be a great match as well. Eventually, if things don’t work out, I think we’re doing phenomenal right now, but Bianca. That’s something people have always wanted to see. Us working alongside each other right now in the same right, out there with Naomi, we were all part of different promotions as of last year. It’s a phenomenal thing to see.”
Whoa, matches against Jax and Ripley you say? Well Cargill is certainly not shying away from some of the most dominant performers in the entire WWE Universe, which makes sense, considering she's been booked like one of the best performers in the entire promotion regardless of age, gender, or experience level. If Cargill can secure wins over those two performers, well, it's safe to say she really would be in the conversation for “That Chick” of the WWE Universe like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Bianca Belair before her.
Jade Cargill was surprised to work a match at WrestleMania 40.
Elsewhere on The Babyfaces Podcast, Jade Cargill was asked about her match at WrestleMania 40 and revealed that while the match was great, it wasn't in the plans for weeks or even months heading into the event. If you can believe it, the match was basically sprung on her shortly before the “Showcase of the Immortals.”
“We had a plan, we stuck to the plan. Mania was never in the plan; it was just sprung up on me. Working with Bianca has been a dream because this is someone that everyone pinned against each other. Everyone wanted to see us more against one another rather than working with one another,” Jade Cargill told The Babyfaces Podcast via Fightful.
“Like I told everybody, just trust the plan. Best believe, everything is written. They have things planned out for weeks and months in advance. Everybody stay patient. As well with the things I'm doing right now, there is a plan to everything we're doing. You don't think all this is thought out? Especially with me, they want to present me in the best way possible, like they have been doing. They want me to go out there and excel and kill the business because they know I can do that and they are trusting to put me out there to do these things. It's been great. They follow through with the plan. I have a great relationship with Nick [unclear if Nick Aldis or Nick Khan] and Paul [Paul Levesque]. We're sticking to the plan.”
You know, if Cargill really had WrestleMania 40 sprung on her, she did a very good job of rolling with the punches, as, despite having one of the shortest matches on the event regardless of the night, she still turned in an impressive effort alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair. If the goal is to consistently put over the highly-touted free agent like an unbeatable force with multiple championship reigns in her future, then an early, quick win over the WWE Woman's Tag Team Champions in a trios match is a pretty darn good way to start that train rolling in the right direction.