When news broke that Matt Hardy's contract with AEW had officially expired, fans around the professional wrestling world wondered where the “Broken” Superstar would end up next.
Would he return to AEW for a final run with his brother Jeff? Or would he return to WWE, where he could become part of the new Uncle Howdy stable that appears to be forming? Could he return to TNA, where the “Broken Universe” began – yes, he did return at TNA Rebellion, but he has since said he's a free agent – back in 2016?
Discussing Hardy's free agency on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T declared that he would like to see the Hardy Boyz reunited in WWE, as he believes they could have a great final run in the promotion before retiring once and for all.
“I would love to see him back in WWE. I'd love to see Jeff back in WWE. I want to see both those guys go into the WWE Hall of Fame. They deserve it, they really do. The body of work those guys put in, the legendary matches those guys had with teams like The Dudleys. Yeah man, I want to see those guys take their rightful place one day. So maybe this is the beginning. Maybe this is the spark,” Booker T said via E Wrestling News.
“I haven't seen Jeff on AEW doing anything in quite some time, so he may be a free agent too for all I know… For Matt and Jeff, I think it's hard to hang the boots up just yet. They're still like, ‘We got something left in the tank. We're not ready to just take a back seat.' I think Matt and Jeff could have had jobs with WWE, at least the latter regime, they could have had jobs with WWE perhaps forever.”
Would it be cool to see another Hardy Boyz run before the duo call it a career, holding some promotion's Tag Team Championship belts one final time before they call it a career? Most definitely, but realistically, that will probably happen in AEW, as Jeff remains under contract and could stick around for quite some time based on the time added due to injury and a lengthy suspension.
Booker T comments on Rhea Ripley relinquishing her title in WWE.
Elsewhere on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T commented on Rhea Ripley having to relinquish her WWE Woman's World Championship following an injury to her wrist (real) and shoulder (Kayfabe).
While Booker believes that Ripley has done a fantastic job with the belt, in the end, he believes she could probably use the break, as when you're on top for that long, it's hard not to get burned out.
“I'm gonna say right now, I can imagine it's the same way for Rhea who, over last year, she's — I mean, it's been a monster. It's been a machine for Rhea. Of course, on the outside looking in, it looks great. But when you are in that cycle, bro. I mean, you get thrown all over the place, you know?” Booker T asked rhetorically. “Like a frickin' thunderstorm going on. And so for me, I'm sure Rhea was perhaps ready to slow it down a little bit. Perhaps not this way, but you definitely — for me, like I said, I didn't care. End of my run, I was so tired. I was working… I might be in the middle of the show, and then I was the main event on the show. And then I was the dark match after the show goes off the air. And then I might have to get up the next morning, go do whole sell somewhere for three hours. I might have to get on the phone and do a radio tour or whatever. You know what I mean? That's a monster, and when you're in that position, be careful what you wish for. It's the best position in the business. Best position that you ever could imagine. A dream of having, being the World Heavyweight Champion. But it's a h*ll of a job at the same time.”
Now granted, would Ripley prefer to still be the Woman's World Champion right now instead of being forced to watch shows weekly from her home with Buddy Matthews? You bet, Ripley was quite literally a fixture of Monday Night RAW each week, with multiple segments committed to herself and her Judgment Day family. While the faction should still survive without her, even if they gain or lose a member in the process, in the end, it's safe to say Mami will return to WWE looking to get her title back, even if it's unclear whether she will be back on RAW than SmackDown.