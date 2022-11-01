WWE names new champions on RAW ahead of Crown Jewel

Just when you thought the shape of the WWE Universe was more or less set heading into Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Paul “Triple H” Levesque messed around and decided to switch the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on a whim to give Asuka and Alexa Bliss a massive win over the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to become the new champions.

Heading into their third individual reigns with the tag team belts, Bliss and Asuka were missing from WWE television for a few weeks after suffering a beatdown at the hands of Bayley’s buddies ahead of her Ladder Match against Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules, only to return with a vengeance at the beginning of the go-home edition of RAW to help the brand’s current Women’s Champion in her match with Nikki Cross once Damage CTRL began to interfere.

Taking the ring against Kai and SKY for the better part of 25 minutes, Asuka and Bliss were able to overcome the typical heelish tricks that any Damage CTRL match features, and after successfully side-stepping SKY’s signature moonsault, the thrown-together team was able to double-team the former NXT Champion with a combination superkick-Twister Bliss to secure the pin and the straps.

What does this mean about the future of WWE? Will Bayley now win the RAW Women’s Championship at Crown Jewel in order to keep the feud between the two women alive, or could this be a regular changing of the guard at the top of the WWE women’s division, with Damage CTRL having to get creative to continue with their winning ways? Needless to say, this is about to get very interesting.