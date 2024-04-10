After pulling off the heist of the night in a WrestleMania 40 Money in the Bank cash-in on brand new World Heavyweight Champion Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest was riding high, but heavy is the head that wears the crown, and on the very next night on RAW, he immediately found out who would be his first challenger via a Four Way match for the number 1 contendership challenge that was won by Jey Uso with a little help from Drew McIntyre's top foe, Damian Priest.
Stopping by the backstage area on RAW to talk about past, present, and future for a WWE Digital Exclusive, Priest was asked about his big win and his new theme, which actually features the “Archer of Infamy” on vocals. Considering all of the new things happening for the Judgment Day in 2024, Priest was happy to try something new that fit his style to a T.
“Yeah, that's another first for me,” Damian Priest told Cathy Kelley on the WWE Digital Exclusive. “This has been already a great year for me. New contract, new title, new theme song, voiced by yours truly. Judgment Day's on fire.”
Priest was then asked about his first challenger for the strap, Jey Uso, who is also coming off of a big win at WrestleMania 40. While Priest was willing to congratulate Uso on earning a shot at the belt, he had a pretty good idea of how it would all go down.
“Main Event Jey Uso. Let me be the first to congratulate you on earning the first shot at my World Heavyweight Championship,” Priest declared. “But don't get carried away with the celebration. Because when the match happens, I'm going to beat the Yeet out of you.”
Dang, beat the Yeet out of you? Now that is a very easy but still good insult to make fun of Uso ahead of a match that could change his professional wrestling career forever if he pulls out the unlikely win. Still, considering all of the pomp and circumstance surrounding Priest's big win, from the new theme to the new merch, it's hard to imagine Uso getting the win in Canada next week.
Jey Uso is looking to shock the world and Damian Priest on RAW.
Talking to Jackie Redmond for his own WWE Digital Exclusive after RAW, Jey Uso was still high off of his incredible efforts in the main event of the Red Brand after WrestleMania 40.
Securing the win in a match against a very angry Drew McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet, Uso celebrated the moment with his very good friend Jackie O – where does the O come from? Who knows! – as things just keep getting better for the “Main Event” star.
“D**n, that sounds good. Man, we wrapping up WrestleMania week with a big W Jackie O,” Jey Uso explained on the WWE Digital Exclusive. “Man, I'm on fire. I'm happy. Look, I'm ecstatic, you know what I'm saying? I'm proud. Hard work is paying off Jackie O. You know what it is. It's the Jackie O and Uso show, Yeet.
Asked about the finish of the match, which saw CM Punk emerge to cost McIntyre another pin and set Uso up for the win, Jey shouted out his fellow hockey fan as he appreciated the assist.
“You know why? It's because we bought ice cream together. We was watching hockey together, Uce. We was watching hockey together, Uce,” Uso declares. “He's like, ‘Hold up, man.' My boy Jey out there, Drew McIntyre stay trippin', I'm gonna tie his shoes for him. What he do? CM Punk gave me the assist. Passed it off to me, grabbed it, slam dunk, boomed on Drew. Boom on Uce. Jackie O, talk to 'em.”
Turning her attention to Uso's ribs, which were injured at WrestleMania 40 in a battle with his brother, Jey gave fans an assessment of his current status before letting Priest know that he's ready to bring the fight to Judgment Day.
“Yet, the ribs are, on like a scale of 1-10, I'm kinda like an 8.5 right now, you know what I'm saying?” Uso noted. “8.5, but hey, shoutout to that boy, Damian Priest. Judgment Day, my eye's been on you, uce. I know I'm gonna have to bring my A game to you. I know you about that game, Uce. I ain't gonna take you lightly. But guess what? Jey Uso is now in your city and now after your title, Uso.”
If Uso can pull out the win next week, it will go down as one of the biggest World Heavyweight Championships in the title's history, maybe even more so than Priest's own win in Philadelphia. For that reason alone, next week's RAW is certainly a must-watch for WWE fans.