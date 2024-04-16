After an afternoon filled with rumors and whispers of a change at the top of the WWE Universe, Rhea Ripley marched out into the ring on RAW with her arm in a sling and a sullen expression on her face.
Were the reports true? Was Ripley going to be out of action indefinitely and potentially have to turn in her belt? Or was this all some sort of ploy to get one over on Liv Morgan, the woman who attacked her the previous week? Well, fans in Montreal didn't have to wait long to find out, as Ripley was afforded a microphone and a chance to speak her mind about what was to come for the “Eradicator” of Judgment Day.
“After the attack last week by Liv Morgan, I've now been told that I'm stuck on the bench for quite a few months,” Rhea Ripley told the RAW crowd in Montreal. “I've also been told, informed, whatever, I don't care, I'm flustered, I'm angry right now, I'm pissed off right now; do you know why? Because I've been told that I need to vacate the one thing that means the most to me, the Woman's World Championship.”
As the crowd chanted “bulls**t,” Ripley agreed, letting the fans know that she simply wasn't going to let Morgan celebrate her win lying down. No, if Mami has her way, she is going to get some revenge of her own too.
“Yeah, it is. This right here, this championship, means the most to me in my entire life, which is why this is so painful. Revenge tour, this is all because of your stupid little revenge tour, Liv? Are you kidding me?” Ripley asked. “Because of your revenge tour, are you bloody kidding me right now? You know, I could have actually had some respect for you if you decided to have a face-to-face, but instead, you decided to blindside me like the coward that I know you are! And I understand because I would have dropped you exactly where you stood. So this, this is a warning to whoever wins my Women's World Championship: when I come back, I am coming back for blood! But nah, nah, nah, I'm not just going to be gone because of an injury, no, I'm going to be gone because when I find Liv back there, I swear they are going to have to lock me up in a Montreal jail.”
Fortunately for Ripley, she didn't have to look too far to find Morgan, as she came out onto the ramp to celebrate her accomplishment, and the crowd went nuts for what could have been an incredible fight, but in the end, WWE security wouldn't allow it to happen, largely because, again, Mami's arm was in a sling. Then again, the day will eventually come when Ripley is healthy enough to grapple, and when that day comes, goodness gracious, you know Morgan has one heck of a receipt coming her way.
Liv Morgan has been hoping to ruin Rhea Ripley's title reign.
In a post-WrestleMania 40 appearance on The Bump, Live Morgan was asked about her revenge tour and if she still wanted a crack at Rhea Ripley after she retained her title at the “Showcase of the Immortals. While Morgan was ultimately happy to see Ripley win her match, it was only because that would make her ultimate revenge so much more impressive.
“I can say that I've been very, very, very strategic. I've been very, very, very patient. The revenge tour is very much on, and if I were you guys tonight, I'd watch me,” Liv Morgan said on The Bump via Fightful.
“I am happy that Rhea won. Do you know why I'm happy she won? Because I'm gonna be the one to take away everything from her. I'm very much aware of what Rhea's capable of. I'm very much aware of her greatness, but it's not gonna be at the cost of my career.”
For better – Morgan – or worse – Ripley – it would appear the blonder half of Watch My Brutality got her wish and has now caused the top female crown on RAW, maybe the entire WWE Universe period, to be vacated as Mami does whatever needs to be done in order to get back to full strength. While only time will tell how this storyline ultimately shakes out, at the moment, it's safe to say Morgan's revenge tour was a certified success, as she really did take away everything from Mami… at least for the next few months.