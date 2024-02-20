Zelina Vega is eyeing something big.

As the WWE Universe turned its collective eyes to the big guns of the women's division on a very female-centric episode of Monday Night RAW, one of the more underrated stories of the night belonged to Zelina Vega, who was once again prevented from moving her career further due to continued interference from the newest member of Legado Del Fantasma, Elektra Lopez.

Interfering in her match less than a week prior as well on the penultimate SmackDown before the Elimination Chamber, Vega saw her chances of making her return to the Premium Live Event stage dashed once more when, in the Last Chance Battle Royal, Lopez seemed more interested in eliminating her than punching her ticket to Perth, Australia, leading to the exit of the smallest member of the LWO from the competition before things really got interesting.

Discussing her continued issues with Santos Escobar and company in a WWE Digital Exclusive segment with Jackie Redmond, Vega put the entire WWE Universe on notice moving forward, as she has something up her sleeves that she believes could be a game changer.

“Yeah, I don't think anybody can imagine. Not many people know what it's like to be just having the title within your grasp but I've been chasing this since Backlash, okay, and now Rhea gets to go along to Australia and have exactly what I had in Puerto Rico. She gets to just have that love and be the champion and it's great, except I'm here getting left behind because I'm here trying to get my hands on Zelina Vega Lite. Zelina Vega 2.0,”

“And again, this is bigger than Elektra, I don't care about Elektra, this is all Santos' fault. Realistically, what did he do, huh? He put out some lost dog ads to try to find somebody to equalize me because I wouldn't feed his delusions? Is that really what this comes down to? I'm done playing second best or being in people's shadows, I'm done with that. They get to go on to Elimination Chamber and go on to WrestleMania and have their amazing moments and I'm stuck behind. But I'm not going to let that happen anymore. When I tell you something in me recently has broken, I'm not saying that to scare anybody, I'm not saying it as a threat: I'm telling you this is what's going to happen and it is a warning to anybody who gets in my way.

“Whoever walks out of WrestleMania the champion, that is who I'm setting my sights on and that is exactly who I'm gunning for to talk that title. I don't care if I'm on RAW or SmackDown, I will make sure that at some point, I am standing there as champion and I don't care how I have to do it. But first thing's first, I'm going to find Elektra and I don't care if I have to rip this arena apart to find her. Have you seen her? Then this conversation is over.”

What is Vega hinting at? Only time will tell, but considering how things have been going for her as of later, it's safe to say any change is likely a good one for her forward progression.

Zelina Vega has already changed her tune from SmackDown.

Speaking of Zelina Vega's loss on SmackDown not even a week ago, Andrade El Idolo's former manager was singing a noticeably different tune after that loss as part of a WWE Digital Exclusive, hinting at changes to come, sure, but in a way that was inclusive to her spot in LWO instead of as a replacement for the faction.

“I almost won the match. Okay, I almost won that match. I have been trying and trying to get my hands on the title since Backlash, since Rhea at Backlash, and I was this close to getting a chance to go into Chamber to do exactly that,” Zelina Vega explained. “If it wasn't for Elektra putting herself in my business, I would have had that spot that would have been mine. I don't know how much I have to prove to people, how much more that I have to prove to people that I deserve this, that I deserve to be a champion, I deserve to go to WrestleMania. No, no, no, no, now I'm setting my sights on Electra, Santos is the one who's going to regret sticking her nose in my business. This is all your fault, Santos. Remember who I was before LWO. Remember why you came to me in the first place. Because I promise you, I'm gonna go right back to that.”

Could Vega's big news be splitting off from LWO to do her own thing, either under the same gimmick or as part of something new? Only time will tell, but the return of Andrade certainly makes things interesting, especially considering his previous experience working in Ingobernable factions.