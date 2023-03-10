The San Antonio Brahmas will travel to take on the Seattle Sea Dragons in a Saturday night primetime XFL matchup in Seattle, Washington. With that being said, let’s take a look at the XFL odds series with a Brahmas-Sea Dragons prediction and final pick.

San Antonio has struggled to a 1-2 record this season, losing their last game to Houston. This will be the team’s third road game to open the season. Head coach Hines Ward, who spent 14 seasons in the NFL, has since spent time in the coaching ranks.

Seattle is also 1-2 this season, earning their first victory in a shootout with the Vegas Vipers last week. Jim Haslett, who spent six seasons as an NFL head coach, is leading this team. Seattle lost their only home game this season, a week two matchup against St. Louis.

Here are the Brahmas-Sea Dragons XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Odds: Brahmas-Sea Dragons Odds

San Antonio Brahmas: +4.5 (-110)

Seattle Sea Dragons: -4.5 (-110)

Over: 40.5 (-110)

Under: 40.5 (-110)

How To Watch Brahmas vs. Sea Dragons

TV: FX

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 10:00 PM ET/ 7:00 PM PT

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

Jack Coan, who was once a high-profile recruit in both football and lacrosse, will pilot the San Antonio offense. In 35 games with Wisconsin and Notre Dame, Coan threw for 48 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions, going 23-7 as a starter. Coan was undrafted in 2022 and spent training camp with the Indianapolis Colts. Coan has tossed for 436 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions. Kalen Ballage, who saw time as a part-time member of various NFL backfields, will handle running back duties. Ballage leads the team with 142 rushing yards, but has not scored a touchdown. Landen Akers, who won a Super Bowl ring with the Los Angeles Rams, is one of the many receiving threats for San Antonio. San Antonio has exploded for 58 points this season.

The defense is full of former college stars who have bounced around various training camps and secondary professional leagues. Drew Beesley registered 10 sacks in a long career at Michigan State and will anchor the defensive line. The most notable name for fans is punter Brad Wing, who spent the majority of his NFL career booming punts for the New York Giants. Wing has not played in a professional game since 2018. San Antonio has allowed 52 points to their opponents.

Why The Sea Dragons Could Cover The Spread

Ben DiNucci has thrown for 855 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions this season. DiNucci leads the league in passing yards. The headliner of the Seattle offense is Josh Gordon, who at one point in his NFL career looked like the second coming of Randy Moss. Gordon’s career was stymied by a laundry list of off-the-field issues, but he has appeared to rebound in recent years. Gordon led the NFL in receiving yards in 2013. Gordon has also spent a brief time in the NFL the previous two seasons. Gordon ranks second in the league with 225 receiving yards, catching three touchdowns. Jahcour Pearson leads the league with 272 receiving yards, catching a touchdown. Seattle has scored 66 points this season.

Defense has been a bit of an issue, allowing 68 points this season to opponents.

Final Brahmas-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick

Expect some high scoring in this one, but give the advantage to a red-hot DiNucci and company.

Final Brahmas-Sea Dragons Prediction & Pick: Seattle -4.5 (-110), over 40.5 (-110)