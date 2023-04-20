The DC Defenders have won two straight as they head out to face the San Antonio Brahmas. It is time to continue our XFL odds series with a Defenders-Brahmas prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Defenders are the XFL North regular season champions. With the win last week, they clinched that title. They have played three very close games though. Week seven was a one-point loss and a missed field goal as time expired for their only loss of the year. In week eight it was a one-point win over the Sea Dragons. Then it took overtime in week nine to win over the Renegades. Last week the Brahmas got their third win of the year, taking out the Orlando Guardians by two points.

Here are the Defenders-Brahmas XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Defenders-Brahmas Odds

Washington DC Defenders: -3 (-110)

San Antonio Brahmas: +3 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How To Watch Defenders vs. Brahmas

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Why The Defenders Could Cover The Spread

Jordan Ta’amu has been amazing this year. Early in the season, the Defenders focused heavily on their run game. Ta’amu did not pass for over 200 yards in any of the first five games and was under 110 yards in three of them. He only passed for one touchdown and threw one interception. He did play the duel threat role though, rushing for over 200 yards in those five games while scoring two touchdowns. Then Ta’amu started passing more, with three straight games of over 240 yards through the air, and nine touchdowns in that time frame. Last week, it was a little of everything. He threw two touchdowns while passing for 188 yards. He had a 12-yard run but only ran twice for 14 yards total. It was one of his lowest outputs of the season but still was a great game.

Abram Smith is still the leading rusher in the XFL, but he was held in check last week. He ran the ball ten times for just 27 yards and did not score. It was his worst game of the year and the first time he had not scored in the last five games. Lucky Jackson was also held in check. He only had two receptions for twenty yards, but both of them were touchdowns. Josh Hammond stepped up through, having his best game, going for 74 yards and a touchdown in the win.

The defense also played better. They had two sacks and two tackles for a loss in the game. DJ Swearinger had an interception and Francis Bernard had ten total tackles. They still need to do better on pass defense as a whole though. Luis Perez threw for 335 yards against them, while also throwing a touchdown. They did slow down the Renegades in the red zone some, but De’Veon Smith scored twice on the ground in there. If the defense picks it up, the Defenders will improve to 9-1.

Why The Brahmas Could Cover The Spread

The Brahmas quarterback carousel landed on Jack Coan for the week seven game against the Roughnecks. Early in the year, Jack Coan was sat in favor of Kurt Benkert, who San Antonio traded for. That was working well, as Benkert led the Brahmas throwing for 179 yards and a touchdown in his game against the Vipers. Then he broke some ribs. Jawon Pass took over in the game but was inaccurate. The Brahmas did have Paxton Lynch on the roster, but they went back to Coan, who threw two interceptions in the game against Houston. They stuck with him though and Coan rewarded them with a 302-yard and one-touchdown performance. If Coan can play like that again, the Brahmas have a chance, and against this pass defense, it is entirely possible.

Also helping Coan will be Jacques Patrick. Patrick ran for 80 yards on 20 carries with a touchdown last week. On the season, Patrick has 402 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Patrick is also helping out of the backfield. He is second on the team in receptions with 24 and had 201 receiving yards on the year.

The Brahmas need a wide receiver to step up though. The primary targets have been TE Alize Mack and Patrick. Last week it was Nick Holley, who caught four balls for 105 yards in the game. Jon Hilliman added six receptions for 47 yards in the game. The team’s leading wide receiver, Landen Akers, was held to three catches for 17 yards in the game. If someone can step up like Holley did last week, then the Brahmas have a chance.

Final Defenders-Brahmas Prediction & Pick

The Defenders have been playing close games, and this is in large part to the pass defense. They have a chance to be back on track facing Jack Coan. Coan has been inconsistent all year and will throw some picks. The other side of the coin is Coan has had some great games, and with how the pass defense is playing, this may be another. Unless the Defenders can bow up on defense, this game will be close. The Brahmas do not get a win, but they cover in this one.

Final Defenders-Brahmas Prediction & Pick: Brahmas +3 (-110)