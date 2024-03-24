Could an upset bid be in the works? Don't look now, but the Cinderella-seeking Yale Bulldogs will clash with the San Diego State Aztecs with a trip to the Sweet 16 on the line. Let's check out our March Madness odds series, where our Yale-San Diego State prediction and pick will be made.
The Ivy League Bulldogs were the next team in the field so send a statement among the mid-majors. With their last-second upset victory over SEC Champion Auburn by a score of 78-76, Yale is simply on a tear. Starting with a string of victories in the Ivy League Tournament, the Bulldogs followed that up with the ultimate exclamation point on Friday. Can head coach James Jones rally the troops yet again en route to a Sweet 16 appearance?
Last year's national runner-up, the Aztecs undoubtedly have unfinished business that needs attending. In an absolute nail-biter versus UAB in their opening round matchup, there were points within that ballgame where it looked like SDSU had their backs up against the wall, but ultimately, their March Madness experience shined through with the 69-65 victory. Slated as a five-seed in the tournament for the second consecutive season, will the Aztecs punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in back-to-back seasons?
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
March Madness Odds: Yale-San Diego State Odds
Yale: +5.5 (-108)
Moneyline: +198
San Diego State: -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline: -245
Over: 128.5 (-110)
Under: 128.5 (-110)
Why Yale Will Cover The Spread/Win
Could Yale be living out their one shining moment? With the win over Auburn that will forever live on in the history of Yale basketball, the Bulldogs are a fundamentally sound team that loves to make opposing coaches pull their hair out. On paper, Yale doesn't stand out statistically other than taking extreme care of the basketball. Believe it or not, Yale turns the ball over at the 12th-best rate in the nation and doesn't often make unforced errors. Going up against a defensive juggernaut in San Diego State, Yale will need to play their brand of basketball to avoid playing into the Aztecs' hands.
In addition, Yale will have to make an effort to box out and not let SDSU's size dictate the game. As the 122nd-ranked rebounding team in the country entering play, the Bulldogs know what needs to be done after shots go up.
All in all, despite leading scorer and seven-footer Danny Wolf being the main threat offensively, it ended up being guard John Poulakidas who was hotter than fish grease with 28 points on 6/9 from three. Without a doubt, it'll be these types of performances that Yale will desperately need to pull off the upset.
Why San Diego State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Arguably enough, it's been an up-and-down showing for the Mountain West this season, but the Aztecs are considered to be in a league of their own. While they happened to come up short in the Mountain West Conference Tournament to the eventual champions in New Mexico, San Diego State was able to bounce back and put the clamps on the Blazers of UAB.
Of course, the defensive pursuit from the Aztecs is as nasty as it gets, but the biggest issue is an offense that ranks 129th in scoring. To make matters worse, they rank 203rd in field-goal percentage and a measly 306th from downtown. It is safe to say that SDSU isn't known for their offensive assault, but that doesn't mean that the Aztecs can afford to undergo dry spells with their shot. Luckily, the Aztecs didn't show awfully against UAB with a 43% mark from the field, but hitting on a couple more threes.
Overall, there is no doubt that SDSU boasts the top player from either side in this one. Not needing an introduction, Mr. Jaedon LeDee is a man amongst boys out on the hardwood. Fresh off of punishing the Blazers for 32 points on 11/18 shooting, LeDee is simply a bad man who holds no remorse for his enemies on the basketball court. Keep your eyes peeled on the senior from Houston, Texas to be in store for a big night.
Final Yale-San Diego State Prediction & Pick
While it is never wise to count out a Cinderella team like Yale in the wild world of March Madness, San Diego State is a physical bunch that makes you feel it after every single possession. The Bulldogs will get everything they got, but will ultimately run out of gas late. Take the Aztecs to prevail!
Final Yale-San Diego State Prediction & Pick: San Diego State -5.5 (-112)